How to unlock the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade

The Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade is one of the best pieces of armor in this game visually. Although this exclusive title for PlayStation 5 is a fast-paced action game that focuses heavily on the narrative, it also provides great character customization and a vast selection of equipment. Among the pieces of armor available, Nano variants in Stellar Blade are some of the best-looking gear you can get.

The Black Pearl Nano Suit may be a jewel among all of them, but getting your hands on it is extremely difficult and tedious. But if you manage to get this cosmetic, you'll be the owner of one of this game's most stylized items.

This article will go through all the steps necessary for getting the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade.

Steps to get the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade

The prized nano suit (Image via Sony)

To get the Black Pearl Nano Suit, you will need to collect all the 49 Soda Cans. If you are having trouble finding these, check out our guide to Soda Can locations in Stellar Blade. In each of this title's regions, you will find this many soda cans:

Eidos7 : 3

: 3 Xion City : 8

: 8 Wasteland : 15

: 15 Matrix 11 : 3

: 3 Great Desert : 16

: 16 Spire 4: 4

Keep in mind that the Nano Suits are completely cosmetic. They provide no stat boosts or special abilities that help you in combat. Black Pearl is no exception. Although it may take hours of tedious grinding to get this costume, it will bring nothing to the table other than making the player character look prettier.

Is Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade Controversial?

Each piece of equipment in Stellar Blade is heavily stylized, which makes it appear more like a fashion accessory than combat gear. Because of this, the title was highly criticized by players and critics pre-launch. However, the team behind the game was very adamant and announced that there would be no censorship in Stellar Blade despite the controversies.

Black Pearl can be regarded as a questionable outfit in the game since it looks like lingerie. As such, it can be worrisome for parents. So if you have a child who wants to play Stellar Blade, do consider this fact before letting them access the game.