How to unlock Cyberlord Melee for free in Spectre Divide? 

The Cyberlord Melee is a free reward in Spectre Divide to celebrate the launch of Season 1: Flashpoint. Described by the developers as one of their most stylish and cutting-edge skins, this melee is available at no cost.

Ad

Alongside this offering, the new season introduces several gameplay enhancements, including a new map (Canal), a reworked economy and Buy Menu, as well as improved movement and sprinting. These changes aim to refine the overall gameplay experience, making the in-game motion more fluid and responsive.

This article will guide you on how to unlock the Cyberlord Melee for free in Spectre Divide.

How to get the Cyberlord Melee for free in Spectre Divide?

Acquiring the Cyberlord Melee in Spectre Divide is simple—all you must do is log in to the game. Once you log in, the melee will be automatically granted, and you can equip it by heading to the Weapons tab in the main menu.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If you don’t see the skin in your inventory after logging in, try restarting the game, and it should appear.

While the skin is free, it’s available for a limited time. You can only claim it during the first 48 hours of Season 1: Flashpoint’s launch, with the deadline set for Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 AM PT.

Even if you're on a tight schedule, don’t miss out on this rare opportunity, just log in and claim your reward before time runs out.

Ad

Also read: Spectre Divide Season 1 hands-on preview: A major upgrade with room to grow

Other free reward in Spectre Divide

Apart from the Cyberlord Melee, Spectre Divide: Season 1 Flashpoint offers additional rewards, though acquiring them isn’t as straightforward. These rewards are part of Twitch Drops, which players can earn by watching livestreams on Twitch.

Twitch rewards (image via Twitch)

There are five rewards in total, each unlocked upon reaching specific watch-time milestones. The rewards and their corresponding watch-time requirements are as follows:

Ad

Reward Watch Time Communa Logo Spray 30 minutes Five Stars Logo Spray 1 hour Drone Gun Charm 2 hours Mako Buzzsaw Weapon Skin 4 hours Cold Blooded Outfit 8 hours

Ad

Among these, the Cold Blooded and Mako Buzzsaw skins are the most sought-after but require significant watch time. The former takes 4 hours, while the latter demands 8 hours to unlock. A good approach is to keep a stream running in the background while you do other tasks instead of actively watching for long periods.

While this event is time-limited, it’s more forgiving than the Cyberlord Melee login reward. You don’t have to watch all 8 hours in a single sitting—watching in smaller sessions over time will count toward your total. The Twitch Drops offering ends on March 11, 2025, giving you ample time to claim these rewards.

Ad

Also read: "Game is in the best state ever": Mountaintop Studios CEO on SD Season 1, community feedback, and more (Exclusive)

Check out our other Esports and Gaming articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.