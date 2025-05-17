How to unlock Default Air Filter upgrade in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Exploring the wild planets in Revenge of the Savage Planet can be dangerous, especially when toxic zones block your path. One of the major hazards you’ll run into is the poisonous gas in Chuggler’s Swamp on Stellaris Prime. To survive in these areas, you’ll need the Default Air Filter upgrade for your suit.

This guide will walk you through how to unlock the Default Air Filter upgrade in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

How to get the Default Air Filter upgrade in Revenge of the Savage Planet

To survive Chuggler’s Swamp, you’ll need the default air filter upgrade (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

You’ll unlock the “Breathe In, Don’t Choke” quest once you land on the Zenithian Rift planet. This mission is your key to unlocking the Default Air Filter.

1) Start the Quest

Head into the icy cavern that leads to Brrrts Frozen Grotto. In the middle of the grotto, use your Stomp ability on the cracked ground to drop into the Depths of Trrn. Make sure to collect Lava before entering deeper — you’ll need it to burn through spider webs using your pump gun.

2) Trigger the Gas

Keep moving until you reach a chamber with floating rocks and green geysers. Stomp on one of the rocks to crack the ground. This will release poisonous gas and trigger the quest update. Follow the quest marker to Plyxor’s Shaft and use the grind rails to climb up to Bilodeau's Floating Isle.

3) Unlock the Supply Crate

Look for the floating vertical island in the center. Follow the power cables and shoot three nearby buttons to open the supply crate. Inside, you’ll find your Default Air Filter upgrade, but it won’t protect you from all toxins just yet.

4) Unlock the Toxic Deshocker Upgrade

To make the air filter fully effective, you need to upgrade it with the Toxic Deshocker. To get it, use the grind rails to reach the Summit of Ruin. Enter the nearby cave, scan the large creature, and begin the mission to capture the Alpha Toxwin. Hit its head three to four times to stun it, then whip it to capture.

After that, use the teleporter to return to Stellaris Prime and begin researching the Alpha Toxwin in your base. Once done, craft the Toxic Deshocker using 400 Aluminium, 525 Carbon, and 325 Silicon.

Now you can safely explore all toxic areas.

Getting the Air Filter and Toxic Deshocker is essential for unlocking major regions and missions. Don’t ignore this upgrade and get it done early.

