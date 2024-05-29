How to unlock the EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS Plus card for free

EA Sports has released the latest Mixed Leagues Team of the Season objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock the EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS Plus card for free. The Belgian winger has received a 91-rated TOTS card for his performances in the Eredivisie for PSV, and gamers can unlock his new item by completing some in-game challenges.

This is the latest such objective to be added to the game after the recently released Hans Vanaken objective. While both players are Belgian, the previous item was a tall midfielder, while the EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS Plus card is a rapid attacker with some amazing stats and PlayStyles.

The EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS Plus card can now be unlocked via an objective

Similar to the recently released Joshua Zirkzee TOTS objective, the one you need to do to unlock the EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS plus card consists of various segments. Each features a new challenge that gamers have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes. Doing so will unlock various pack rewards.

Trending

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

These are the four challenges gamers have to complete in Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to get their hand on Bakayoko's special card, as well as some exciting packs:

Finesse Time: Score two goals with a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

Crossing Clinic: Assist three goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Belgian Excellence: Score and assist using a Belgian player in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

League Winner: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of two players from Belgium in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

By completing all these segments, not only will gamers unlock the EA FC 24 Johan Bakayoko TOTS Plus card, they can also obtain some packs to test their luck during the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season promo.

Bakayoko has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the objective is certainly worth completing, as it provides you with a 91-rated attacker with the following key stats:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 91

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 80

Physicality: 87

Bakayoko's new card has the Whipped Pass+, Trivela+, and First Touch+ PlayStyles, making it a formidable winger in this game's current meta.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback