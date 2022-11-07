How to unlock Ghost Perk in Modern Warfare 2

Fans can finally play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after it was globally released on October 28 with a campaign and multiplayer game mode. Activision plans to mark a new beginning for the entire franchise that will follow a path more inclined towards realism and immersion. The latest title already packs stunning visuals that should captivate anyone who plays the game.

The publishers have introduced many changes to Modern Warfare 2 and the Perk System is one of those. These perks are important as they shape the various types of playstyles in the game and can be customized to make something entirely new. Perks either provide information to players, take away information from enemies, or provide some kind of a buff that makes them last longer on the battlefield.

There are various perks that can be used as a focal point and then form a playstyle around it as well. One of these perks is Ghost. Players can read on to learn how to unlock it.

Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Perk

There are a total of six ultimate perks that will eventually unlock in-game while the player is in a match. Each of these provides a unique buff to the players that enables them to win matches more easily. Here is a list of all the ultimate perks.

High Alert: vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view. Ghost: Undetectable by UAV, portable radar, and Heartbeat sensor.

Undetectable by UAV, portable radar, and Heartbeat sensor. Quick Fix: Kill an enemy to trigger faster health regeneration. Holding objectives heal faster as well.

Kill an enemy to trigger faster health regeneration. Holding objectives heal faster as well. Overclock: Pack an extra Field Upgrade charge.

Pack an extra Field Upgrade charge. Survivor: Player can self-revive once per life. Can be revived by teammates.

Player can self-revive once per life. Can be revived by teammates. Bird’s Eye: Zooms out minimap and provides one UAV sweep on-earn.

Ghost Perk unlock criteria

Players can easily obtain the Ghost Ultimate Perk in Modern Warfare 2 as it only has a single unlock criteria. Fans will need to play the game for a while to reach the Military Rank of 52 on their account. The reward for completing this Military Rank is the Ghost Perk, which can then be equipped with custom-made perk packages.

Until players unlock the Ghost Perk for themselves, they will utilize the Phantom package, which is a prebuilt package that includes the Ghost Perk in its ultimate slot.

Perk packages

There are a total of six default perk packages that players can equip with their preferred loadout. These packages contain six playstyles and offer a demo of what the combination of those perks and the playstyle entails. Here is a list of all the perk packages along with their content.

Assault: Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline

Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline Phantom: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost

Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost Hunter: Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock

Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock Deadeye: Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert

Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert Support: E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor

E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor Sniper: Double Time, Extra Tactical, Focus, Bird’s Eye

The Phantom package contains the Ghost Perk. The ultimate perks are earned in-game while playing in a multiplayer game mode. This package is built in a way that provides the player with a tactical advantage over the enemy position as the Cold Blooded and Ghost Perks make the user invisible to detection-type gadgets.

This concludes the discussion of Modern Warfare 2 ultimate perks and the method to unlock the Ghost Perk. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for weapon build guides and bug fixes for Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes