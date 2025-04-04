How to unlock Hawkeye Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' Hawkeye Ronin skin, released on April 3 at 7 PM PDT, brings the hero back to his Ronin days and is directly inspired by New Avengers (2004) #27. The cosmetic has shades of green, black, and gold. It also features a mask and hooded cloak, which speak of a history spent in the shadows, a time when the character was an unrelenting vigilante.

This article explains how to unlock Hawkeye’s Ronin skin in NetEase Games’ shooter.

Steps to unlock the Hawkeye Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Hawkeye Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Select the Hawkeye Ronin cosmetic.

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen (showing the price) and confirm your purchase. You will have unlocked the skin.

The Hawkeye Ronin skin embodies the character's stealth. The mask and hooded cloak serve to conceal his identity, staying true to the essence of the Ronin persona — an isolated warrior who operates from the shadows.

This design makes Hawkeye resemble a cunning assassin more than a conventional hero. It also offers players a visually stunning alternative to his original iconic appearance.

The Marvel Rivals X account recently shared a dialogue related to the new Hawkeye skin:

"That's not living life — that's just being a tourist. Take every shot, Kate. If it's worth caring about, no matter how impossible you think it is — you take the shot."

The cosmetic can be bought as part of the Ronin bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Hawkeye’s new look

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Hawkeye’s new look Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look. Spray: An in-game spray with the Ronin design

Price

The Hawkeye Ronin skin is a Legendary-tier cosmetic available to purchase separately for 2,000 units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Ronin bundle for a discounted price of 2,200 units.

The Hawkeye Ronin cosmetic (Image via NetEase Games)

You can acquire units in Marvel Rivals through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

