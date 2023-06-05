How to unlock Lily's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Lily is among six new characters introduced in Street Fighter 6. The latest installment in the long-running fighting game franchise gives all the characters two costumes for players to choose from. However, the second costume is inaccessible at the beginning of the game. If you want to unlock Lily's alternate costume, there are two ways to do so.

The first is by spending Fighter Coins, Street Fighter 6's premium in-game currency obtained by investing real-world money into the game. If you do not wish to spend money to unlock her alternate costume, play the World Tour mode and enlist Lily as your master.

Finding Lily in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode

The first step to unlocking Lily's alternate costume is to find her in this single-player open-world game mode. A sidequest called The Spirit Guide becomes available as soon as you make it to Chapter 4. You will need to complete this quest to locate Lily.

This side mission can be found in Metro City and can be easily spotted via a marker on your map. Head to the marker, and you will find an NPC named Ana. She will tell you that she had visions of her grandfather visiting her and ordering something to be handed to you. However, that particular item is stolen, and you need to recover it from the gang member that has it.

You will be prompted to look for a gang member named Zimo in Chinatown- Hong Hu Lu during the day to retrieve the stolen item. Once you enter the town, turn right, and Zimo will hang out in front of a shop. Initiate a fight with him and defeat him to recover the stolen item.

Once the fight ends, return to Ana and speak with her again. After your conversation, your created character will be able to access Mexico. Travel there, and a cutscene will trigger upon arrival, introducing Lily.

Upon locating her, you must fight her. When the fight has concluded, she will become available as a master. After you have found her, the next step to unlocking her other costume is to raise your bond level with her.

Raising your bond level in Street Fighter 6

You can do several things to raise your bond level with Lily in Street Fighter 6. The first is by giving her gifts. Her favorite is the Celery Chips, which you can purchase from a merchant on Bathers Beach. Gift giving can be done unlimited times provided you have the Zenny to spend.

Another way to raise your bond with her is by leveling up her fighting style. Now that she has become your master, you can apply her fighting style and moves to your character.

By using her moves against enemies you encounter, the level of her fighting style will increase, unlocking new interactions, such as sparring opportunities with her.

Take part in these interactions, and your bond with her will be at maximum level in no time. When your bond level with her peaks, her alternate outfit will become available in other Street Fighter 6 game modes.

