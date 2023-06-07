Street Fighter 6 introduces an innovative game mode known as the World Tour Mode, which encompasses various elements and adopts an RPG-style setting, offering a novel approach to the fighting game genre. In summary, this mode aims to deliver players a unique and rejuvenating fighting game experience. The World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 offers missions and interactions with the main characters of the game's roster.

It provides players with an opportunity to meet and engage with their beloved characters. In addition to acquiring new skills, players can also unlock costumes for their favorite characters.

Luke will be the first character you meet when you begin your journey in the World Tour Mode. In Street Fighter 6, Luke features a charismatic and charming personality, and his dressing sense catches players' attention.

This article aims to provide you with information on effortlessly unlocking costumes for the character Luke.

How to unlock Luke's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

At the beginning of the World Tour mode, Luke assumes the role of a coach and guides you on the path to becoming a great fighter. Furthermore, in the beginning, you will be equipped with Luke's techniques and combat tactics.

However, as you advance through chapters and interact with other main characters, this aspect can be altered. The World Tour Mode is thoughtfully crafted, providing a convenient and satisfying way to achieve various accomplishments.

You can check your bond levels with your masters by accessing the Status menu on your device (Image via Capcom)

Once you complete the initial sections, you will gain knowledge about Bonds. As you carry out missions and achieve objectives in the World Tour mode, it becomes crucial to establish strong connections with your masters. By offering them particular items as gifts, you can easily forge these bonds.

You can acquire Zenny in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode by completing specific objectives (Image via Capcom)

This process not only enhances your relationship with them but also earns you bonuses, such as your masters' costumes. As you advance through levels and accomplish different objectives, you will receive rewards in the form of specific items and Zenny.

Zenny functions as an in-game currency, enabling you to buy various items within the World Tour mode. It is recommended to prioritize the accumulation of Zenny since it will help you purchase items that can be gifted to your characters. It's important to consider their class when making purchases.

Every item has a specific class – Common, Rare, Super, and Ultra (Image via Capcom)

Higher-class items greatly enhance your chances of building Bonds, whereas lower-class items contribute to increasing Bonds but to a lesser extent. To maximize your Bond-building efforts, concentrate on acquiring items with higher class, necessitating more Zenny investment.

Side missions will help you increase Zenny in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode (Image via Capcom)

Zenny can be earned by successfully accomplishing particular challenges. However, if you wish to enhance your chances of obtaining a greater amount of this currency, it is advisable to actively engage in side missions. They necessitate the completion of challenges within specific time limits.

By completing these small challenges and fulfilling the assigned tasks within the allotted time, you can accrue more Zenny.

Consequently, establishing a strong bond serves as a valuable approach to unlocking the attire of your preferred characters. This approach not only enables you to unlock Luke's attire but grants access to every main character's attire.

