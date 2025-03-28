How to unlock Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals’ Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin introduces the legendary vigilante's mystical essence into the game. Featuring a sleek white-and-gold design, this cosmetic captures the character's dual identity as both a relentless justice seeker and a divine vessel for Khonshu's power.

This article explains the process of unlocking Moon Knight’s Fist of Vengeance skin in NetEase Games' shooter.

Steps to unlock the Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance cosmetic.

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

The Fist of Vengeance skin offers a visually captivating rendition of Moon Knight, staying true to his comic and cinematic roots while enhancing his mystique with intricate details. The costume features a pristine white suit with subtle silver accents, which highlight his spectral presence in the game.

Unlike the character's traditional attire, this version features golden embellishments that add a regal yet otherworldly flair, symbolizing his celestial connection to Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god.

The game's official X account recently shared a dialogue related to the new Moon Knight skin:

"Then rise. Rise and live again. As my fist of vengeance. As my Moon Knight."

The Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance can also be bought as part of the Fist of Vengeance bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Moon Knight’s new look

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Moon Knight’s new look Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look Spray: An in-game spray with the Fist of Vengeance design

Price

The Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Fist of Vengeance bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 units.

The Moon Knight Fist of Vengeance skin (Image via NetEase Games)

You can obtain units in Marvel Rivals through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing its challenges.

