How to unlock Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals

This article explores the unlocking process for the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
This article explores the unlocking process for the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Mrs. Barnes is a brand-new free skin for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals, available as part of the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. This event went live on March 7, 2025, at 1 am PT and will run for 36 days, ending on April 11, 2025, at 2 am PT. It offers various rewards, including this stylish skin, which gives Black Widow a cowgirl-inspired outfit.

Although the skin is free, unlocking it requires effort. While you won’t need to spend real money, you must complete specific in-game tasks to obtain the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin in Marvel Rivals.

This article will guide you through the steps to unlock the skin for free.

How to get the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Unlocking the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin may take a long time for some, while others might acquire it quickly. The process is based on luck, as the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event follows a unique dice-and-ladder system. Players roll a die with values of 1, 2, or 3, determining how many spaces they advance on the grid.

Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The event features a grid-based system, with the Mrs. Barnes skin positioned on the 22nd tile from the starting point. However, dice rolls are limited, and players must earn them. To do so, you need Galacta’s Power Cosmic (the event's currency), which you can obtain by completing challenges. Every 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic grants one dice roll. Additionally, you can claim a free roll every 48 hours.

To unlock the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin, you must land on the specific grid tile where the reward is located. This means collecting Galacta’s Power Cosmic, rolling the dice, and letting luck decide your progress. If you miss the skin on your first attempt, don’t worry, keep proceeding. The process is continuous, and you'll follow the same path.

All the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event offers 13 rewards and a mysterious reward that will be revealed on March 31, 2025.

Here is the list of all the rewards available for you to collect during the event:

  • Mrs Barnes Black Widow Costume
  • Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP
  • Celebratory Gunfire Emote
  • H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate
  • Mrs. Barnes Nameplate
  • Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate
  • Intergalactic Adventure Spray
  • Damaged Cerebro Spray
  • Mrs Barnes Spray
  • Timestream Reintegration Device Spray
  • 320 Units
  • One Small Step Gallery Card
