How to unlock Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Mrs. Barnes is a brand-new free skin for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals, available as part of the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. This event went live on March 7, 2025, at 1 am PT and will run for 36 days, ending on April 11, 2025, at 2 am PT. It offers various rewards, including this stylish skin, which gives Black Widow a cowgirl-inspired outfit.

Ad

Although the skin is free, unlocking it requires effort. While you won’t need to spend real money, you must complete specific in-game tasks to obtain the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin in Marvel Rivals.

This article will guide you through the steps to unlock the skin for free.

How to get the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Unlocking the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin may take a long time for some, while others might acquire it quickly. The process is based on luck, as the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event follows a unique dice-and-ladder system. Players roll a die with values of 1, 2, or 3, determining how many spaces they advance on the grid.

Ad

Trending

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The event features a grid-based system, with the Mrs. Barnes skin positioned on the 22nd tile from the starting point. However, dice rolls are limited, and players must earn them. To do so, you need Galacta’s Power Cosmic (the event's currency), which you can obtain by completing challenges. Every 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic grants one dice roll. Additionally, you can claim a free roll every 48 hours.

Ad

To unlock the Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin, you must land on the specific grid tile where the reward is located. This means collecting Galacta’s Power Cosmic, rolling the dice, and letting luck decide your progress. If you miss the skin on your first attempt, don’t worry, keep proceeding. The process is continuous, and you'll follow the same path.

Also read: Marvel Rivals patch notes (March 6, 2025): Clone Rumble LTM, Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event, and more

Ad

All the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event offers 13 rewards and a mysterious reward that will be revealed on March 31, 2025.

Here is the list of all the rewards available for you to collect during the event:

Mrs Barnes Black Widow Costume

Black Widow Costume Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP

Black Widow MVP Celebratory Gunfire Emote

Emote H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate

Nameplate Mrs. Barnes Nameplate

Nameplate Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate

Nameplate Intergalactic Adventure Spray

Spray Damaged Cerebro Spray

Spray Mrs Barnes Spray

Spray Timestream Reintegration Device Spray

Spray 320 Units

One Small Step Gallery Card

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals lack of Vanguards leaves community frustrated, players demand a change

Check out our other articles surrounding the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.