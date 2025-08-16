How to unlock Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Players can acquire the Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This new XM4 weapon blueprint is a Black Ops 7 Easter egg and features special tracer effects. Gamers can obtain it for free by completing a specific in-game challenge.
Additionally, players can expect the developers to add more Easter eggs and rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 to celebrate the upcoming release of Black Ops 7, which is likely to launch in November 2025.
This article goes over unlocking the Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
Guide to getting Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6
To obtain the Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6, you have to find and collect 30 Red Butterflies from special loot crates in Verdansk. These crates are scattered across the map, where each POI has at least one special crate.
The loot crates never spawn inside; they can only be found outside or on top of a POI. Spotting them is easy, as they emit a glowing red effect when players are near them.
If you spot a glowing crate and open it, a hallucination sequence will be triggered. During that time, you can collect the Red Butterflies. It's not necessary to gather all 30 butterflies in one match, and you can do this over multiple attempts. This is a solo quest and doesn't require team support. However, be careful, as other players will also be trying to complete the objective.
After collecting 30 Red Butterflies, you'll be prompted with a notification saying that you have earned the secret reward. The XM4 Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will be added to your inventory. You can equip it from the armory.
There's an additional reward that you can get while completing the XM4 Prismatic blueprint challenge. The Petri Melt finishing move will be unlocked when you collect five Red Butterflies from the glowing red crates in Verdansk. There is no time duration attached to this secret challenge, giving players ample time to earn free rewards.
That's all there is to know about getting the Prismatic blueprint in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
