How to unlock the Protocol Documents Chest in Atomfall

If you're up for a challenge in Atomfall, unlocking the Protocol Documents Chest is one of the toughest tasks in the game. This chest, belonging to Captain Grant Sims, requires you to defeat multiple protocol soldiers to access it.

While the chest doesn’t contain significant loot or impact your progress, it offers a rewarding challenge to enhance your gameplay experience. This guide provides a detailed walkthrough on how to find the key and unlock the Protocol Documents Chest in Atomfall.

Where to find the Protocol Documents Chest in Atomfall

The Protocol Documents Chest is located inside the Village Hall (map coordinates: 33.4 E, 79.3 N) in Wyndham Village, where Captain Grant Sims is stationed. It is easily accessible without the risk of trespassing or enemy attacks. Simply head inside and go to the section behind the platform where Sims stands. However, the chest will be locked, requiring a key to open.

Village Hall location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

How to acquire the Protocol Documents Chest Key

The Protocol Documents Chest Key can be found in Wyndham Village at the Protocol Outpost (map coordinates 34.9 E, 80.8 N). It is located inside a box on the rooftop of a building, which can be easily identified by its wooden platforms and ladders leading up. At the top, guards are stationed in strategic positions.

Find the Protocol Chest Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This area is off-limits, even if you cooperate with Captain Sims. Upon entering, you will be deemed a trespasser, and all enemies will attack on sight. There is no alternative route to the rooftop, you must climb the ladder, making it a challenging task as enemy soldiers will rush toward you.

Before heading in, ensure you have enough bullets and reliable weapons. Stock up on first aid kits and craft bandages, and use painkillers in advance, as you won’t have time to craft items mid-battle.

Once you reach the rooftop, collect the key from the crate. Instead of using the ladder to climb down, slide off the right-side roof to safely reach the ground. Then, sprint back to the Village Hall, where enemies will no longer be hostile.

Unlock the Protocol Documents Chest

Items inside the Protocol Documents Chest in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once inside the Village Hall, return to the Protocol Documents Chest and use the key to unlock it. The chest contains the following items:

Peerless SMG (Stock)

Grenade

Combat Stim Recipe

SMG Ammo

"One Spike in the Concrete" Note

Sims' Personal Diary

That covers everything there is to know about the unlocking procedure for the Protocol Documents Chest in Atomfall.

