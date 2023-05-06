How to unlock Rainbow Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows you to step into the shoes of Cal Kestis and partake in the journey that takes you across several planets with varied locations. You can resort to Cal’s Force abilities to even the odds in the many challenging battles throughout the main story. However, you will use your trusty lightsaber for most of the game to defeat foes.

There are various customization options for the most important tool in the game, the lightsaber itself. You will be pleased to know you can wield a Rainbow Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. This article will guide you through the process of how to unlock and equip this lightsaber from the workbench.

Acquiring the Rainbow Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pits you against various enemies that you can defeat with an adept combination of Jedi abilities and lightsaber stances. The game provides the flexibility to alter the lightsaber in terms of grips, emitters, switches, polish, lightsaber colors, and more.

You can acquire the Rainbow color for Cal’s lightsaber after completing the base game once and then initiating a new game via the New Journey+ mode. However, to equip it, you must first complete the introductory missions that unravel on planet Coruscant. You can refer to this walkthrough of Chapter 1 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You must select the Party color from the blade option (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will then gain access to Cal’s ship called the Mantis. This ship possesses a workbench that allows you to tweak Cal’s companion BD-1’s color and materials and change the lightsaber colors. All you need to do is interact with the workbench in the Mantis and navigate to the lightsaber menu within it.

The lightsaber menu comprises three options- blade, components, and materials. You must select the blade option and opt for the color named Party. This is nothing but the Rainbow Lightsaber. The main highlight of this lightsaber is its ability to switch colors upon swinging it.

Apart from the above color, you can apply Red to your lightsaber in New Journey+ mode. Aspects like skill trees, stances, acquired map upgrades, and more are carried over to this new game-plus mode. You can peruse this comprehensive guide on all lightsaber colors in the game and how to obtain them.

More about the game

Star Wars Jedi Survivor incentivizes you to experiment with a bunch of lightsaber stances and switch tactics per the enemy you are facing. You can leverage stances like Single Blade, Double-Bladed, Crossguard, and Blaster to defeat the plethora of challenging bosses in the game.

While the game is strongly focused on the narrative, you can vary your pace by partaking in the collectible hunt. You can look out for Force Tears, Fish, Force Essence, and other collectibles while exploring planets like Jedha, Koboh, Coruscant, and more.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes