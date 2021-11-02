How to update to Apex Legends version 1.83 on all devices

Apex Legends update 1.83, Season 11 will be live in a few hours across all platforms. Respawn Entertainment will be bringing in a sea of new content, including a map, legend, and a one-of-a-kind weapon.

The Apex Legends update 1.83 will be available to players across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The update will be live on November 2, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT.

How to download the Apex Legends update 1.83

PlayStation players who have enabled the settings in their console that will automatically download the updates don’t have to worry about manually downloading it. Otherwise, they players can navigate to the Apex Legends game and click on the options button. By doing so, players can further navigate to “check for updates”. If the game update is live, then players will receive a notification that says “preparing to download”.

Xbox players too have the option of letting the system download the Apex Legends updates as and when the update file is available. To download it manually, Xbox players must navigate to “My Games & Apps”, and find Apex Legends from the library. Then the player must select “More Options” and select “Manage game and add-ons options”, click on “Updates” and choose the relevant file.

Nintendo Switch players can navigate to Apex Legends and click on the “+” or “-” button which will open up the game options, then select “Software Update” and choose “via the internet”. The system will look for the updated files, and if the update 1.83 file is out, the system will download it.

PC players who use Steam don’t have to worry about manually downloading the update file. The Steam library will show an “Update Queued” message next to the game if an update file is out. In this case, players need to wait for the update to be released, then navigate to Apex Legends from the Steam library and choose “update” in order to download Apex Legends update 1.83.

Apex Legends update 1.83 release date and expected time of update

Apex Legends update 1.83, Season 11 will be live on November 2, 2021. While there was an official statement from Respawn Entertainment with respect to the release date, there was no word about the release time.

While that might be the case, the Apex Legends community has been able to predict the release time with a considerable degree of accuracy by going back to check when the previous seasons were released. Therefore, it is highly likely that the update will be live at 10:00 am PDT.

