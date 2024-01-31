How to upgrade your Clash of Clans Clan Capital buildings? Costs and more

The Clash of Clans Clan Capital is a whole different group of bases or Districts, which is managed by your entire clan instead of being managed by a single player. Therefore, unlike other bases, such as Home Village, Builder Base, and O.T.T.O's Outpost, upgrading and constructing different buildings in the Clan Capital requires teamwork and contributions from each member of the clan.

Clash of Clans Clan Capital features a unique currency called Capital Gold, which is used to carry out different chores in the base. Unlike other currencies in the title, Capital Gold can't be mined via any resource buildings but can be crafted in Forge at the Home Village in exchange for the other in-game currencies.

This article will further discuss how you generate Capital Gold and upgrade the Clash of Clans Clan Capital buildings.

How to craft Capital Gold in the Clash of Clans Clan Capital?

Since you can't mine the Capital Gold like the other COC currencies via any resource collectors, you must craft them at the Home Village's Forge, which is located at the base's bottom corner near the Airship and automatically produces 500 Capital Gold every 23 Hours.

Crafting the Capital Gold in Forge requires other COC currencies, such as Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, or Builder Base Gold or Elixir. Moreover, this process takes over three days of work from the Home Village's Builder.

Following are the exchange rates of COC currencies to Capital Gold:

6,000,000 Home Village Gold: 2,000 Capital Gold.

6,000,000 Home Village Elixir: 2,000 Capital Gold.

60,000 Dark Elixir: 2000 Capital Gold.

2,400,000 Builder Base Gold: 1600 Capital Gold.

2,400,000 Builder Base Elixir: 1600 Capital Gold.

You can also loot Capital Gold by raiding an enemy's village in the Clan Capital's Raid Weekends. Furthermore, if you successfully three-star an enemy base without deploying the entire army, the residual troop's housing space count converts into Capital Gold and is credited to your storage.

How to upgrade the Clash of Clans Clan Capital buildings?

As mentioned, the Clash of Clans Clan Capital features multiple bases or Districts with countless buildings, such as walls, defenses, and more. Upgrading these structures of multiple Districts is a near-impossible task for a single player, so your entire clan must unite to get the work done.

All clan members must contribute their Capital Gold to the structure in order to upgrade a single building in these Districts. Note that the costs of these buildings can vary, and these prizes can even be overwhelming for a single player.

Following is the step-by-step procedure to upgrade a building in the Clash of Clans Clan Capital:

Step 1: Head to your Clan Capital by taking the Airship available at the Home Village.

Step 2: Go to the District where you wish to upgrade or construct a building.

Step 3: Click on the building you wish to upgrade and tap the upgrade button.

Step 4: Tap the contribute button and donate your Capital Gold.

The Clan Capital's buildings are leveled up once the required amount is donated by clan members.

