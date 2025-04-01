How to upload and share your Zoi in Inzoi

Inzoi is an upcoming life-sim, currently in Early Access, for the next-gen consoles and PC. In the game, you are responsible for creating and managing a whole neighborhood of virtual people called Zois, and can customize each one to your liking. The title features an in-game sharing platform called "Canvas," where you can share your creations.

Here is a guide to upload your Zoi to Canvas.

How to upload Zoi to Canvas in Inzoi

Zoi editor screen (Image via Krafton)

In the game, you can customize your Zoi's clothes, accessories, and physical appearance. Along with the standard pieces, you also have the ability to create custom clothing with several modular options, mixing and matching them to suit your style. You can also import textures for nearly every item or use an AI prompt to generate one.

If you are happy with your Zoi, look to the top-left corner of the screen, press the button that says "Upload to Canvas."

Canvas upload screen (Image via Inzoi)

This will open a menu where you can name your creation and add a small description. You can also add tags to make it easier to search. Once done, press the blue "Upload to Canvas" button on the bottom-right corner of the menu.

Your Zoi can now be seen by everyone and will be available for download by other players using Canvas.

How to create AI emotes in Inzoi

Inzoi has an AI-based system that can be used to craft emotes using images and clips. Through this, you can add custom animations and poses to your Zoi.

To make a custom emote, follow these steps:

Click on your Zoi in the game.

Scroll down and find the "AI Motion Option."

Hover over it and click "Make AI Emote."

You will be given two options:

Upload an image

Upload a videoclip

The formats supported for video clips are .mp4, .avi, and .mov. Ideally, the video clip should feature one person in a full-body shot and the camera should remain still. This feature works best with clips under five seconds.

