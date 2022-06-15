How to use Genshin Impact Drumalong event codes to play custom beatmaps

Genshin Impact has released a new rhythm event that allows players to challenge others' beatmap musical scores. The Drumalong Festival event is a new event available for three weeks, from June 13 to July 04. Aside from completing event challenges and reaching the Delcum rank on each song to get the rewards, gamers can also edit and play custom beatmaps.

Creating a custom music score is an additional gameplay that will be unlocked simultaneously after the available song is released. This article will show Genshin Impact gamers how to generate the sharing code and play other players' custom beatmaps.

How to generate and use sharing code in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival

Open the Edit Beatmap from the song selection (Image via HoYverse)

Genshin Impact players must have an edited beatmap score to generate a sharing code. Select the Edit Beatmap option from the song selection interface to open the Note Editor.

Record List of edited music score (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the Note Editor, select the Menu in the top left corner and Save to see the Record List of all custom beatmaps. From there, click on the Share button to open another prompt.

(Image via HoYoverse)

The game will ask players to play the custom beatmap and reach Discantus first before they can generate a Sharing Code. Discantus has a completion rate of 90%, to hinder Travelers from making an impossible-to-complete music score.

Sharing Code is now available (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players have challenged their own music score to the end, the Sharing Code will then be generated on the Record List.

How to use Sharing Code in Genshin Impact Drumalong Event

Select Find Composition on the event interface (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players obtain any Sharing Code for the Drumalong Festival, open the event interface and choose the 'Find Composition' beside the Event Details. This will lead them to the Composition List, where they can see all of their beatmap music compositions.

Choose the second icon on the top of the screen (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two icons at the top of the screen, and players must choose the second option to open the 'Find Composition' page. Paste the Sharing Code in the search box and click Search to open the custom beatmap.

Then, select Perform to start playing the music compositions made by others. Keep in mind that there are no in-game rewards for those who have completed and reached even the highest rank of any custom beatmap.

However, a submission event held by HoYoverse on their official forum, HoYoLAB, will reward players with in-game rewards for submitting a video related to the Drumalong event.

By participating in the web event, they will receive 40,000 Mora, 2 Hero's Wit, 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and an exclusive avatar frame for HoYoLAB. More rewards will be given to the winners of the Drumalong Submission Event, and these are:

1) Crimson Strings and Jade Bells (5 Winners)

1500 Primogems + Random Themed Mouse Mat + Random Character Impression Series Woven Bracelet + Random Character Emojis Hangable

2) Spirited Song (10 Winners)

800 Primogems + Random Themed Mouse Mat ×1

3) Barrage of Drumbeats (20 Winners)

Random Themed Mouse Mat ×1

The custom beatmap gameplay allows Genshin Impact players to challenge their friends to a hard music score that is much more difficult than the one in the event.

