How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes (July 2022) ?

One of the most exciting aspects of any Genshin Impact livestream is the free 300 Primogems that are provided to players. In order to obtain the reward, gamers will need to redeem the three codes provided during the livestream.

This article provides a detailed explanation of how players can use the redeem codes to claim the rewards. As of now, there are two known methods through which this can be done, and both of them are relatively simple.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



Players should remember that these redeem codes are not permanent and will expire around 24 hours after their release. Therefore, redeeming them during or immediately after the livestream is highly recommended.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining 300 free Primogems in Genshin Impact using the 2.8 livestream's redeem codes

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream will be held on July 2, 2022 at 8.00 am ET on the game's official Twitch channel. Apart from this, there will also be a YouTube stream which will be held at 12.00 pm ET.

In any case, three redeem codes will be provided during the livestream that will reward a total of 300 Primogems and other goodies. Free-to-play players should look out for these codes as they will help them obtain Kazuha during patch 2.8.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 7/2/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



There are two different methods to use redeem codes: a website method and an in-game method. Both of them are simple, and players should have no trouble with either one.

How to claim redeem codes using the website

Step 1: Open the game's official website and navigate to the 'Redeem Code' tab.

Navigate to the redeem code section on the official website (Image via Hoyoverse)

Step 2: Type in the server, ID, and the code. Then click the 'Redeem' button.

Type in the relevant details and click the 'Redeem' button (Image via Hoyoverse)

How to claim redeem codes in the game

Step 1: Navigate to the main menu by pressing escape.

Open the main menu in the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Step 2: Go to 'Settings' and then click on 'Account.'

Go to the Account section in the main menu (Image via Hoyoverse)

Step 3: Navigate to 'Redeem now,' paste the code, and click the 'Exchange.'

Paste the code to obtain the reward (Image via Hoyoverse)

After Genshin Impact players complete the steps mentioned above, the rewards will be sent to their in-game mail almost immediately. The primogems will be added to their account and will be available for use.

These free redeem codes are always worth it, and they can help players get more wishes. This time around, Kazuha will be making a return to the game. He is a 5-star Anemo character with great crowd control abilities, and players should attempt to add him to their roster.

