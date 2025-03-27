How to use Metal Detector in Atomfall

Metal Detector in Atomfall is one of the key elements in Rebellion's upcoming survival shooter. This genre compels gamers to put a lot of thought into their resources and inventory management. Since Atomfall is primarily about survival, it is imperative to find everything that might be beneficial in this nuclear aftermath. This is where the Metal Detector in Atomfall serves as a key component at the hands of the protagonist.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at how players may acquire a Metal Detector in Atomfall and utilize it to uncover more leads and find hidden resources.

Metal Detector in Atomfall: How to acquire it

Locating a Metal Detector in Atomfall can be as trivial as stumbling across one while exploring the world, especially the Biomes. However, if they are eluding you and locating one becomes a hassle, there are a couple of ways to tackle this problem. Here are the steps for one of these ways:

Ad

Trending

When you first head out in the starting area, look for a Slatten Dale biome .

. Head to the lake at the 29E and 74N coordinates.

and coordinates. Remain aware of the outlaws that may hinder your mission.

Upon reaching the lake, make sure you stay around the edges to avoid the lethal fish in the lake.

Head to the bald dead outlaw's body, where you may locate a Metal Detector.

Alternatively, players may also acquire a Metal Detector from a character called Molly Jowett in Atomfall. This character is eventually found as a trader in the game, who grants access items for players to avail.

Ad

Metal Detector in Atomfall: How to use it

After acquiring a Metal Detector, players will want to ensure they utilize it properly to uncover hidden caches. In order to leverage it, players must first know when they can be used in a region to detect items. This is indicated by a Metal Detector icon that will show up as a prompt at the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.

Ad

Also read: Is Atomfall inspired by a real-life event?

Successfully finding items with the Metal Detector (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

When this prompt shows up, follow these steps to use the Metal Detector in Atomfall:

Ad

Equip the Metal Detector by opening the inventory and accessing it from there. Alternatively, it can also be mapped to a key bind.

Once your character equips it, follow the key binds specified on the HUD (head's up display) to aim the Metal Detector at the ground.

It has five lights and a meter on the rear end of the tool.

The lights denote the general direction of an item, and the meter tracks the strength of the signal, which roughly translates to how far you are from the device.

You want to optimally keep the middle light switched on, which ensures you are facing the direction of the cache box. Additionally, you can estimate how far you are from the meter below.

When you reach the exact spot where the item of interest lies hidden, all five lights will blink, and the meter will be at the extreme right end of the device.

Use on-screen key binds to dig for the item and take your loot.

Ad

Cache boxes unearthed by Metal Detectors can offer essential resources for you to stockpile, or ammunition for you to expend on Outlaws or on hunting B.A.R.D batteries.

For more news on Atomfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.