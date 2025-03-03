How to use Portable BBQ Grill in Monster Hunter Wilds

Consuming meals frequently goes a long way during monster hunting in Monster Hunter Wilds. Cooking and eating meals timely ensures you restore health and stamina in the game. This is precisely why having and learning how to use a Portable BBQ Grill is essential in this game. As the name suggests, this item is portable and can help you cook anywhere you want.

This guide will teach you how to get the Portable BBQ Grill and how to use it to your benefit in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Using Portable BBQ Grill

Using the portable BBQ grill, you can cook anywhere you want (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

This item can be acquired from the provision shop in the game. Drop some honey to get a fishing rod, capture net, binoculars, throwing knife, ghillie mantle, paint pod, and a portable BBQ grill from the shopkeeper at the provision shop. Using it is simple as well. Here is how you can use it to cook meals in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Open the BBQ menu by selecting the portable BBQ grill.

Now, select the 'Grill a Meal' option.

Choose the item you want to cook from 'Custom Meal,' 'Favorite Meals,' or 'Recommended Meal.'

Wait for the meal to get cooked, this will take just a few seconds.

There are three types of ingredients in total in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ration, Additional Ingredients, and Finishing Touches. Using these three types, any meal can be cooked.

Ration includes those food items that are used to restore stamina. For example: Fish, Meat, Vegetables, etc.

Additional Ingredients are useful to get buffs. Some examples include Kunafa Cheese, Droolshroom, and Fluffy Egg.

Finishing Touches provides element resistance and other support buffs. Some examples of Finishing Touches include Wild Herb, Monster Chili, and Wild Seed Oil.

