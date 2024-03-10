How to use Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24?

Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24 present an excellent method for inflicting damage upon your adversary. While the game's roster boasts powerful superstars adept at lifting and smashing opponents, some excel in high-flying tricks. These aerial specialists not only execute impressive moves but also captivate with their agility and finesse. By mastering these techniques, you can assert dominance over your opponents and secure victory.

Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24 allow wrestlers to utilize ropes, turnbuckles, and the apron, executing a variety of strikes and combos. Therefore, it's crucial to grasp useful tips and tricks to employ these maneuvers effectively and secure victory. This guide provides instructions on successfully executing Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24.

Tips and tricks to perform Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24

1) Running Springboard

There are a variety of Springboard Attacks in WWE 2K24, including the Running Springboard. This move allows your wrestler to sprint toward the ropes before executing either a grapple or strike, depending on your chosen button combination. Essentially, two types of Running Springboard moves are Grapple and Strike. To perform them, follow these instructions:

Running Springboard Strike:

PlayStation: Initiate a run towards the ropes by pressing L2, then press Square.

Initiate a run towards the ropes by pressing L2, then press Square. Xbox: Start running towards the ropes by pressing LT, then press X.

Start running towards the ropes by pressing LT, then press X. PC: Run towards the ropes by pressing Left Shift, followed by pressing J.

Running Springboard Grapple:

PlayStation: Begin running towards the ropes with L2, then press X or O.

Begin running towards the ropes with L2, then press X or O. Xbox : Start running towards the ropes by pressing LT, then press A or B.

: Start running towards the ropes by pressing LT, then press A or B. PC: Initiate the run towards the ropes by pressing Left Shift, followed by pressing K or L.

2) Standing Springboard

Standing Springboard attacks in WWE 2K24 allow you to utilize the ropes by grabbing them naturally and then executing either a grapple move or a strike.

To perform Standing Springboard attacks, follow these steps:

On PlayStation: Press L1 to grab the ropes and then press Square, X, or O.

Press L1 to grab the ropes and then press Square, X, or O. On Xbox: Press LB to grab the ropes, then press X, A, or B.

Press LB to grab the ropes, then press X, A, or B. On PC: Press U to grab the ropes and then J, K, or L.

3) Corner Springborad

The Corner Springboard maneuver enables your superstar to utilize the turnbuckles to execute impactful grapple moves or strikes.

To perform this move effectively, follow these steps:

On PlayStation: Approach the corner, use the Left Analog stick plus L1, then press Square, X, or O.

Approach the corner, use the Left Analog stick plus L1, then press Square, X, or O. On Xbox: Approach the corner, use the Left Analog stick plus LB, and then press X, A, or B.

Approach the corner, use the Left Analog stick plus LB, and then press X, A, or B. On PC: Approach the corner, Utilize W, A, S, or D plus U, then press J, K, or L.

4) Apron Springboard

The Apron Springboard attacks in WWE 2K24 enable your wrestler to leverage the ropes from the apron, executing a flying strike or grapple move.

Follow these instructions to perform an Apron Springboard attack successfully:

On PlayStation: Approach the ropes and use the left analog stick to reach the apron. While on the apron, press L1, followed by Square, X, or O.

Approach the ropes and use the left analog stick to reach the apron. While on the apron, press L1, followed by Square, X, or O. On Xbox: Approach the ropes and use the left analog stick to reach the apron. While on the apron, press LB followed by X, A, or B.

Approach the ropes and use the left analog stick to reach the apron. While on the apron, press LB followed by X, A, or B. On PC: Approach the ropes and hold W, A, S, or D. Once on the apron, press U followed by J, K, or L.

Utilize the same buttons for performing the Apron Springboard when your opponent is outside the ring. Remember that not all wrestlers possess Springboard Attacks in their arsenal; only certain wrestlers incorporate such moves.

