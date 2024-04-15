Like with all Bethesda games, you can Wait in Fallout 4, which advances the in-game time by the selected number of hours. Unlike in Skyrim and other Elder Scrolls games, you must first sit down on specific furniture like chairs, benches, or couches, and then press the 'T' button (default keybind on keyboard).

Waiting in Fallout 4 is an easy way to skip past the day/night cycle if your build is specifically catered toward being powerful during the day or night. There are also other uses of pressing 'Wait' in Fallout 4, which we will discuss in this guide.

Why should you use 'Wait' in Fallout 4?

Not something to wait on (Image via Nexusmods)

'Wait' in Fallout 4 plays a much more pivotal role if you are playing Survival mode. All that waiting around would make you hungrier and thirstier. For this tradeoff, here are the benefits of waiting:

By waiting, you can prevent damage over time from the extreme stages of dehydration and starvation.

Waiting will also completely ignore the effects of a radstorm, even if you are sitting out in the open.

You cannot contract diseases by waiting, as it does not trigger a disease pool check.

Waiting comes in handy in the early to mid-game, where you can wait to let your settlement finish producing food and water.

If you have perks like 'Night Person', the wait function allows you to essentially only play after sundown and skip being out during daytime altogether.

You can also use 'wait' as a sort of debugging tool for the game's 'setstage' errors, as in when a certain quest will not trigger or end.

Step-by-step guide on how to Wait in Fallout 4

The wait menu in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Using Wait in Fallout 4 is not as simple as waiting in Skyrim, since it is not explained in detail to a newcomer. If you have not played any Fallout games, here are the steps:

Find a chair, bench, or couch in a settlement or anywhere outside of a combat zone.

Once you interact with it to sit down, press the 'wait' button. Wait in Fallout 4 is bound to 'T' on PC by default, but the key bind for your chosen platform should be visible at the bottom of the screen.

Like with Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, you can wait up to 24 hours at one go.

If you press this function on an unowned bed, you will sleep instead.

Mods to make Sleep and Wait in Fallout 4 faster

As useful as waiting can be in some cases, it takes too long for regular usage. There are two Fallout 4 mods you can use to make its functionality smoother:

'Better Wait Menu' lets you wait up to 99 hours and can also finish instantaneously.

'Simple Wait Anywhere' removes the requirement to sit on a chair or similar furniture before you can wait.

