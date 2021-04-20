How will Respawn optimize Apex Legends Mobile to overshadow PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire?

Apex Legends Mobile has the potential to be a new dawn for the Indian mobile gaming community, considering that Respawn Entertainment and EA are able to optimize the game properly.

Yeah Apex legends was the game that made PUBG pc an afterthought. So i definitely think a well made mobile game of apex could put PUBGM out of commission again. — Pritam ghosh (@Prito0) April 20, 2021

The recent news about Apex Legends Mobile's beta coming to India is spreading through social media like wildfire.

Half of the nation's gaming community has already signed up for the beta version, while the other half are restricted due to their device.

Apex legend pre registration on google play store and not coming to pubg india please shift to apex legend mobile super game — Vikramdave (@Vikramdave5) April 20, 2021

This has created huge strife in the Indian mobile gaming community. Fans are left wondering whether they will be able to play Apex Legends Mobile on their budget devices.

In order to achieve the heights of PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, or Free Fire, the publishers will need to optimize Apex Legends for most mobile devices.

This article will discuss how Respawn Entertainment might optimize its game to win over the Indian mobile gaming community.

Can Respawn Entertainment optimize Apex Legends Mobile to steal the limelight from PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire?

Hey, sorry about that. This is a response from support regarding phone specifications. ^C pic.twitter.com/ya05acn7o5 — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS (@PlayApexM) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

The Indian mobile gaming community consists of players who use budget devices to play FPS shooter games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire. These three games have stood the test of time as they appealed to a larger community.

However, Apex Legends Mobile might not cater to the same crowd.

Mobile devices that supports

Apex Legends mobile soon I'll make clear video about it pic.twitter.com/2dyySazH0t — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) February 11, 2020

Anyone trying to register through the Google Play will get to see one of two options. If the device has hardware support, then players can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile.

@EA @PlayApex @Respawn @GooglePlay Please help me..... I have vivo Y31 with 6 GB, 128 GB ROM and Android 11 version with Snapdragon 662 Processor...... But I am unable to Pre-Register for Apex Legends Mobile in my device's Google Play Store...... Please help me.... I'm from India pic.twitter.com/yK1KQjWPv0 — Androiddc5 Gaming (@Androiddc5G) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

On the other hand, mobile gamers with devices having lower than 6 GB RAM are reportedly not allowed to sign up for the closed beta. Determining the minimum requirements for the game is difficult since the title isn't officially out yet.

However, an educated guess based on community research about the beta says that Apex Legends Mobile will need a minimum of 4-6 GB of RAM to run. Similarly, it will need Snapdragon 700 series chipsets or higher to run smoothly.

If I told for real apex legends is the game which people waiting more than pubg mobile in india,Mobile Gaming Is increasing Rapidly Increasing In india as mobile is available for everyone,I would Like to stream apex legends mobile and wanna be official streamer for the game @EA — Flexinstict (@flexinstict) April 20, 2021

This creates a massive problem for Respawn Entertainment if they want to establish themselves in the Indian mobile gaming community.

The following stats reflect how established battle royale games have appealed to the community simply because they would run on every device.

Official Apex Legends Mobile screenshots. pic.twitter.com/U005NvR3lE — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile requires Android Marshmallow 6.0 or higher. But, the minimum RAM requirement is 2.5GB. Similarly, PUBG Mobile had a storage requirement of just 1.5 GB (additional downloads not included). This made the game accessible on almost every device.

Likewise, COD Mobile requires 2 GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. The storage space needed for Activision's popular FPS is well over 2 GB. However, the game is quite well optimized in terms of multiplayer mode.

On the other hand, Free Fire requires Android 4.0 or higher. It runs on almost every device, as the minimum required RAM is 1 GB. Garena's popular battle royale uses only 600 MB of storage space (without additional downloads).

The budget-device conundrum

Apex Legends Mobile would Support both First Person Perspective and Third Person Perspective too... pic.twitter.com/WZnju2mBRr — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) April 20, 2021

In order for Apex Legends Mobile to become popular in India, Respawn Entertainment will have to make sure that it exceeds all expectations. They have already solved half the problem by announcing the fan-favorite TPP (third-person-perspective) mode.

Perhaps lowering the RAM requirement to 4 GB and the graphics requirement to 600 series chipsets would work. This is to ensure that players using low-end devices would be able to access the game.

Advertisement

The budget-device conundrum is perhaps the biggest concern the publishers are dealing with. A battle royale game of any magnitude needs to be optimized in order to be playable on a budget-device.

If the game has to appeal to the majority of the mobile gaming community, then these changes are absolutely imperative. That being said, there is no official confirmation of these specifications.

As of now, Apex Legends Mobile will start beta testing next month, both in India and the Philippines. Currently, players with devices that have 8GB RAM or higher are allowed to sign up for the pre-registration.

At the same time, several have reported that they haven't been able to sign up with their 6 GB RAM devices. This might be temporary and only for the closed beta release.

With no news from the publishers in terms of device requirements, the community is forced to wait patiently for upcoming announcements. Only time will tell if Apex Legends Mobile can revolutionize the battle royale genre in the Indian mobile gaming circuit or not.