How to win Wargames in WWE 2K24? Best tips and tricks

Wargames in WWE 2k24 makes a glorious return in the latest wrestling title. As the name implies, this game mode is brutal, pitting multiple teams against each other while confined within a cage. With the option to team up with two or three friends, you can look forward to dominating your opponents in the ring and reigning as the ultimate champion.

Wargames in WWE 2k24 can be chaotic, with multiple players fighting against each other, even though it is quite a blast to play. If you want to dominate your opponents in this game mode, here are some tips and tricks that will prove to be beneficial.

Tips and tricks to defeat your opponents and win the Wargames in WWE 2k24

Roman Reigns in WWE 2k24 (Image via 2k)

Here are a few essential tips for you and your team to easily dominate the Wargames in WWE 2k24.

Getting a weapon

Weapons can be used during the match. Before heading inside the ring, you can grab a weapon when the prompt tells you to do so. Please note that each character will be allowed only one weapon.

Using your environment to your advantage

Using the cage is crucial. You can grab your opponent and throw them against the walls to inflict damage. You also have the option to climb the cage and jump down on your foes to knock them out.

Making opponents forfeit

While most matches can be won by pinning your opponents or submitting, there is a third trick. You can win simply by making your opponents forfeit. To do so, bait your opponent and make them climb on top of the cage. Grab them and throw them out of the arena's boundary. You will win the match.

Rules for Wargames in WWE 2k24

Cody Rhodes in WWE 2k24 (Image via 2k)

Now that we've gone through the tips and tricks that could prove advantageous to your gameplay, let us look at the rules that you will need to follow.

Wargames will take place in either a 3v3 or a 4v4 format.

Team members will take turns entering the ring after a fixed time.

When all contestants enter the arena, the announcer will say "Wargames has begun," signaling the start of the match.

You will need to eliminate at least one member of the opposing team to win the Wargames in WWE 2k24. Pin or make your adversaries forfeit to become the champion of the arena.

The rules are simple enough, as you must act before your opponent can get the upper hand on you.

