How World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's removal of Conquest/Valor caps will improve the game

As you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’re going to constantly want better, more powerful gear. However, this can be a time-consuming experience, especially when your point totals have been gated.

However, that’s going to change, thanks to a recent announcement by Blizzard. A community manager by the name of Kaivax revealed that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is going to make a serious change to the Conquest and Valor points, and it’s a brilliant update. What does this mean for players going forward in Season 1 of Dragonflight?

It’s going to become easier to gear up alts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight soon

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is going to be changing how it handles the accruement of Conquest and Valor points for the rest of Season 1 of the MMO’s content soon.

“With weekly resets the week of February 14, we will remove the caps on the amounts of Conquest and Valor that can be earned and held by players. They will remain uncapped for the rest of Dragonflight Season 1.”

Conquest points can purchase PVP gear, and Valor points are used to increase the power of the Mythic+ items you pick up through the course of your dungeon adventures in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Some players were frustrated by having a cap on Conquest and Valor Points in the first place in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It's a very controversial topic in the game, with many players having an opinion on capping or uncapping points.

However, the cap allowed players to be on a relatively even playing field to gear up. Now that the expansion has been out for a while, it’s time to let people grind at their own pace.

“As before, we like how in the early season, these caps reduce the feeling of being left behind for many players when it comes to PvP and Mythic+ gear. However, once several weeks have passed, we want to see players feel free to quickly gear up alts or return to the game after an absence and feel as though they can catch up quickly without hitting caps.”

Players can now gear their alts much faster, and not be kept to that same frustrating cap. Many World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have a well-geared main character and several alternatives that aren’t quite as caught up.

Others may decide that they’re not happy playing the class they have focused on, or perhaps their guild needs them to heal or tank. No matter the reason, players can get on that grind easier than ever.

However, this doesn’t mean it’s going to be a cakewalk. If you want to get PVP gear faster, you still need to win matches for more points, and find reliable players to tackle Mythic+ content with.

It can feel very slow to gear up your alternate characters right now. Thankfully, that will not last long. The week of February 14, 2023, players will see unlocked caps on both Conquest and Valor points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s unclear as of now if the Season 2 content will resume point gating, but time will tell how that shakes out.

