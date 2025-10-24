  • home icon
  • "I would burn the cosmos to catch Targon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1206 (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

"I would burn the cosmos to catch Targon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1206 (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:28 GMT
Koi Nami in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Koi Nami in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for October 25, 2025, are now out. The 1206th iteration, like the earlier ones, has several interesting enigmas. Fans can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge regarding the League of Legends champions and their numerous attributes.

The Quote puzzle in the 1206th edition of LoLdle is:

"I would burn the cosmos to catch Targon in the flames."

Sett, Aurelion Sol, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1206th edition (October 25, 2025)

The LoL LoLdle answers for October 25, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Sett
  • Quote: Aurelion Sol
  • Ability: Illaoi; Bonus: W (Harsh Lesson)
  • Emoji: Qiyana
  • Splash Art: Nami; Bonus: Koi Nami

The Classic solution for LoLdle's October 25, 2025, iteration is Sett. The Quote question shows Aurelion Sol, a champion who is a great choice in the Midlane meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle is tied to Illaoi's W ability, known as "Harsh Lesson." Lastly, the Emoji has Qiyana, while the Splash Art includes Nami's Koi skin.

Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1205 (October 24): Gragas, Nilah, Vladimir, Sett, Lux
  • LoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, Mel
  • LoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, Fizz
  • LoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, Leona
  • LoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, Swain
  • LoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, Trundle
  • LoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'Zix
  • LoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, Shaco
The answers to the 1207th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 26, 2025.

