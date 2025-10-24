"I would burn the cosmos to catch Targon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1206 (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 25, 2025, are now out. The 1206th iteration, like the earlier ones, has several interesting enigmas. Fans can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge regarding the League of Legends champions and their numerous attributes.The Quote puzzle in the 1206th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I would burn the cosmos to catch Targon in the flames.&quot;Sett, Aurelion Sol, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1206th edition (October 25, 2025)The LoL LoLdle answers for October 25, 2025, are:Classic: SettQuote: Aurelion SolAbility: Illaoi; Bonus: W (Harsh Lesson)Emoji: QiyanaSplash Art: Nami; Bonus: Koi NamiThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 25, 2025, iteration is Sett. The Quote question shows Aurelion Sol, a champion who is a great choice in the Midlane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle is tied to Illaoi's W ability, known as &quot;Harsh Lesson.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji has Qiyana, while the Splash Art includes Nami's Koi skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1205 (October 24): Gragas, Nilah, Vladimir, Sett, LuxLoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, RenektonLoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, MelLoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, NautilusLoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoThe answers to the 1207th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 26, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025FlyQuest vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?