"Yes! Claim your joy!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1205 (Friday, October 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 24, 2025, are now out. The 1205th iteration, like the earlier ones, has a few interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge about the League of Legends champions and their various attributes.The Quote puzzle in the 1205th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Yes! Claim your joy!&quot;Gragas, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1205th edition (October 24, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 24, 2025, are:Classic: GragasQuote: NilahAbility: Vladimir; Bonus: R (Hemoplague)Emoji: SettSplash Art: Lux; Bonus: Sorceress LuxThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 24, 2025, iteration is Gragas. The Quote question has Nilah, a champion who is a great choice in the ADC meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle is tied to Vladimir's R ability, known as &quot;Hemoplague.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji shows Sett, while the Splash Art features Lux's Sorceress skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, RenektonLoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, MelLoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, NautilusLoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorThe answers to the 1206th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 25, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?