  "It's your birthday, Skaarl!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2004 (Thursday, October 23, 2025)

"It’s your birthday, Skaarl!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2004 (Thursday, October 23, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:00 GMT
Bloodfury Renekton in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Bloodfury Renekton in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for October 23, 2025, are now out. The 2004th iteration, like the earlier ones, has several interesting enigmas. Players can easily decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they have great knowledge about the League of Legends champions and their numerous aspects.

The Quote puzzle in the 2004th edition of LoLdle is:

"It’s your birthday, Skaarl! Let’s bake a murder cake!"

Maokai, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2004th edition (October 23, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 23, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Maokai
  • Quote: Kled
  • Ability: Poppy; Bonus: W (Steadfast Presence)
  • Emoji: Mordekaiser
  • Splash Art: Renekton; Bonus: Bloodfury Renekton

The Classic solution for LoLdle's October 23, 2025, iteration is Maokai. The Quote question shows Kled, a champion who is a great choice in the current Toplane meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle is tied to Poppy's W ability, known as "Steadfast Presence." Lastly, the Emoji includes Mordekaiser, while the Splash Art has Renekton's Bloodfury skin.

Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 2003 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, Mel
  • LoLdle 2002 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 2001 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, Fizz
  • LoLdle 2000 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, Leona
  • LoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, Swain
  • LoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, Trundle
  • LoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'Zix
  • LoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, Shaco
  • LoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, Sion
  • LoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, Viktor
The answers to the 2005th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 24, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
