"I carry a lot more than these blades": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1187 (Monday, October 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 6, 2025, are now out. The 1187th edition, like the earlier ones, has five intriguing puzzles. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the enigmas if they have a good knowledge of the League of Legends characters and their numerous attributes.The Quote puzzle in the 1187th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I carry a lot more than these blades.&quot;Veigar, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1187th edition (October 6, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 6, 2025, are:Classic: VeigarQuote: IreliaAbility: Graves; Bonus: W (Smoke Screen)Emoji: AniviaSplash Art: Yuumi; Bonus: Battle Principal YuumiThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 6, 2025, edition is Veigar. The Quote puzzle shows Irelia, a champion who is a great choice in the Toplane meta of League of Legends.Then, the Ability puzzle presents Graves' W ability, known as &quot;Smoke Screen.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji one includes Anivia, while the Splash Art is tied to Yuumi's Battle Principal skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteThe answers to the 1188th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 7, 2025.