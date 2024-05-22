Following Blizzard Entertainment’s announcement on Overwatch 2's Hero Mastery: Gauntlet Mode, the official forums have been flooded with mostly negative comments. Most of them simply wanted the game mode removed from Overwatch 2, finding it less appealing than other modes. In a recent post from popular Overwatch content leaker @OWCavalry on X, the community shared their opinion on Blizzard’s final verdict regarding the Gauntlet mode.

According to Blizzard, the arcade mode “hasn’t resonated with the players in the way that they hoped” and it played a huge part in their decision to scrap the Hero Mastery: Gauntlet Mode with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 11.

A user named @NixLupus31 commented “I could've told them that before the mode even launched” expressing their disgust regarding this PvE mode. They also mentioned how less rewarding the game mode is and how there are no clear aspects to it.

Another fan @kylecoolky commented something similar and expressed that Blizzard devs could’ve added a few extra incentives like alluring sprays, souvenirs, and others upon completing the drills with one, two, or even three stars.

An X user commenting about fewer incentives on Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode in Overwatch 2

A user named @_Ichigatsuu_ reminisced about their early Overwatch 1 days. They mentioned that Blizzard devs used to care about the players and injected a plethora of exciting content like free loot boxes and Overwatch coins per match. However, according to them, the company is only focused on making money nowadays. They commented:

"Its very sad that devs are making useless things now, early years of Overwatch 1 was the best time for players, developers and the game itself...Game was no rushed just like now, maps and heroes gets released often but devs were no rushed for money making."

Among these flood of negative comments, one user @Alpezrr showed concern about the existing Hero Mastery victory pose rewards. They mentioned that the community only has three weeks left to complete certain challenges and claim the incentives.

An X user showing concern about the Hero Mastery victory poses (Image via X)

Another user from the community suggested an idea about how Blizzard developers could’ve used this game mode as a unique practice range instead of just diminishing it. Players worldwide might enjoy the fact they could engage in some nerve-wracking drills in a PvE environment while queuing for a match. Considering the queue time of Overwatch 2 in ranked lobbies is quite high, it might’ve proved as a game-changing idea.

An X user commenting on a unique idea about the implementation of Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode (Image via X)

Another fan shared his positive view on the Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode in Overwatch 2. They mentioned it as a “time killer” and a proper entertainment source, highlighting how it’s a reliable source of learning for the newcomers as they don’t have to face any toxicity from the veteran players.

An X user showcasing their love for the game mode (Image via X)

When is Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode getting removed?

As mentioned earlier, Overwatch 2's Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode is scheduled to end on June 20, 2024, with the arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 11. However, there could be a delay from the developers' side if any unintentional situation occurs.

To learn more news and guides regarding Overwatch 2, click here:

