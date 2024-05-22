The Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 21, 2024, have detailed all the significant balance changes to the latest DPS hero, Venture. Ever since their release, the character has been floating between being entirely useless and situationally useful. Blizzard Entertainment's vision for making them a versatile pick was great on paper. However, their presence on the field proved otherwise.

This article provides a detailed briefing on the Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 21, 2024, showcasing all the buffs that have been added to the game's latest Damage hero.

Venture buffs with Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes (May 21, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Per Blizzard Entertainment's blog, here are the changes referred to in the latest Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 21, 2024:

Drill Dash

Cooldown now begins when the ability is used.

Cooldown is no longer decreased by half when used underground.

Cooldown is accelerated by 90% when underground.

Burrow

Added a 0.2-second grace period after the Burrow timer runs out where emerging can still be charged.

Developer Comments:

"As we continue to monitor Venture's gameplay throughout their release Season, we are making a change today that adds more flexibility to using Drill Dashes. Players will now be less punished for using their Drill Dash above ground and immediately burrowing due to the new accelerated cooldown while underground."

The newly incorporated buffs for Venture will undoubtedly alter the Overwatch 2 meta. We expect a change in the game's balance structure as the hero's new buffs make them quite a versatile pick.

Read more: Ximming in Overwatch 2 explained

With the newest tweaks to their kit, Venture players will now have a great time using Drill Dash both above ground and underground. The newly added 90% cooldown acceleration underground will open up a plethora of avenues to institute mobility-based attacks, reposition, and better yet, be a constant hindrance on the opponent's back line.

Expand Tweet

Venture's newfound changes allow them to be more flexible with their usage of Drill Dash. This ability plays a key role when you want to execute attack combos, and the previous generation of updates that affected its cooldown across the board have now been mitigated to open up the playing field.

Also read: How to report in Overwatch 2

All in all, these new changes for Venture, introduced with the Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 21, 2024, will significantly affect the game's balance structure. We expect to see a massive surge in the hero's pick rate in the weeks to come.

To learn more news and updates about Overwatch 2, click on these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback