"I know you too well": Valkyrae surprises Sykkuno as she flawlessly reads his mind on livestream

During a recent stream where Sykkuno was playing Fall Guys with Valkyrae and other friends, Sykkuno revealed that at 5pm, he had to go and do something else. Before he could explain, Valkyrae completely read her friend's mind, predicting why the streamer had to drop out of the discussion.

“I know you! I know you!”

Sykkuno gets caught off guard by Valkyrae during Fall Guys

Sykkuno, when put on the spot, had to explain why he was leaving at 5 pm. As he did not have an explanation ready, he stumbled around for a bit, averting his eyes while mumbling:

“Ohh, well, this is gonna be, uh…”

Vallyrae understood what was going on in a jiffy, explaining to the group at large:

“It’s the type of “Oh” where he has another group.”

Sykkuno was completely caught off guard, covering his mouth and laughing. He seemed genuinely shocked that Rae was able to guess why he had to go so soon.

“Oh my God! How does she know?!”

(Clip begins at 47:43)

After explaining that she figured it out because she knows Sykkuno well, she went on to further explain how she knew what the streamer had planned.

“That’s the type of ‘oh’ where it’s awkward, where it’s a little awkward because it’s the same game.”

Sykkuno admitted that it was another Fall Guys group, proving that Valkyrae had completely read him like an open book. The streamer said the other group asked him first, and he had no particular plans, so he decided to join them.

When asked who it was, the streamer said it were some VTubers who wanted to play with him, leading to questions of Sykkuno grouping with them because they have “more clout” or more viewers.

It was genuinely a comical moment for many fans of the Offline TV crew (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

He quickly changed topics, saying that the match was starting and they needed to focus. His friends would continue to good-naturedly joke with him, saying he changed, leading to Rae saying the contract is the reason Sykkuno does not need clout.

“He doesn’t need clout anymore, because he has a contract!”

YouTube commenters discuss the Sykkuno/Rae hivemind

Several commenters just laughed about the situation, saying Sykkuno was caught in 4K, and that the two clearly share a braincell. However, one commenter took things a bit far, saying that Sykkuno never needed clout from Valkyrae and blew up on his own.

One viewer couldn't take a joke, and made their feelings very clear (Image via YouTube)

Another response pointed out that the two helped each other quite a bit. The two streamers collaborated together at similar popularity levels and helped each other grow constantly.

One YouTube commenter also pointed out that the two streamers actually helped each other a lot coming up (Image via YouTube)

No matter what Sykkuno wound up doing that day, it still created a very comical moment for his audience and friends, where Valkyrae easily figured out what the other streamer had planned in the first place.

