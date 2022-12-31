"I'm very thankful for this" - Asmongold shares his thoughts on "farming content" from the Tate brothers' trial

In the wake of the Tate brothers’ recent arrest, many streamers have given their thoughts on the matter, including Zack "Asmongold." While the actual arrest has the internet divided, some streamers are looking forward to a trial occurring for Andrew Tate and his brother. This will undoubtedly create content for them to discuss and farm on their channels.

One of those streamers is Asmongold, who, while watching the arrest of the two brothers in Romania, felt that he could make some money off of the affair thanks to creating content around it on Twitch.

“I’m very thankful for this.”

Asmongold discusses a potential Tate brothers trial on Twitch

Twitch streamer and member of OTK, Asmongold, discussed the arrest of the Tate brothers in a recent stream. The Romanian government arrested Andrew Tate and his brother under suspicion of human trafficking and s*xual assault.

The internet is divided on the topic, with the kickboxer’s fans claiming it’s a false charge and others grateful to see Top G locked away. However, Asmongold looked at it in a different light, and whether he was kidding or not, he talked contently.

He pointed out that due to Andrew Tate’s ego, if it goes to trial, the odds are high that it will be televised, and they will be able to watch it on Twitch and create content.

“This is gonna be content for me for probably, the next two weeks. If there is a trial, I’m sure, Andrew Tate, with as much of an egomaniac as he is, he’ll have the trial televised.”

According to the Twitch streamer, he will heavily monetize all of the content around Andrew Tate, convinced he’ll make tons of money no matter which way things go. Zack claimed that he’d cover the whole saga no matter what happened.

“We’ll be waking up at 8 in the morning every day to watch this. We are going to be farming these guys, in or out of prison, no matter what. I am super excited for it. All of the videos about it are going to be monetized, we’re gonna make a ton of money off of this.

The streamer said he didn’t care what happened. He’s excited to make money off this newfound drama as Andrew Tate fights off human trafficking charges.

“It’s just great. I mean, we’re entering a new golden age. I’m so happy. So, yeah, I don’t give a f**k about this either way, doesn’t matter to me either way. That’s the truth.”

The internet responds to Asmongold’s monetization of a potential trial

When the clip hit r/LiveStreamFails, a few viewers took the streamer to task for how he was reacting. They claimed the content creator deleted all threads involving former OTK member Rich Campbell because it wasn’t “drama,” but a case concerning the human trafficking of innocent girls is considered “content.”

Others would take the streamer to task for pretending not to care about something like this. Some would call it immature and say it could be a sign of depression. Another Redditor highlighted all the coverage of the Amber Heard trial as the moment they lost respect for Asmongold.

One Redditor would highlight a clip of Asmongold smashing his forehead into his desk to die during a World of Warcraft encounter in response to another commenter saying that people shouldn’t expect logic from him. Quite a few responses were baffled that the streamer had such a huge following, but another reply had a response to that.

Quite a few people disliked the idea of monetizing a trial like this, but it’s unlikely that the streamer will change his mind. Others were appalled at the streamer treating the case as irrelevant, and the outcome was mainly unimportant compared to making money off it.

