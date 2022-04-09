"I miss baby Kuno": Valkyrae reacts to hearing Sykkuno's voice on an older stream

Rachel 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter has some of the most dedicated communities in the streaming space. The YouTube star's fans often share clips from her initial streaming days in the community subreddit, r/valkyrae.

Now, reviewing one such clip from her first few streams with her now close friend and fellow streamer, Sykkuno, Rae had a wholesome reaction and exclaimed:

"I miss baby Kuno!"

The two streamers have been quite good friends for a considerable amount of time and are even roommates at the moment. They often stream multiplayer titles together, such as Epic Games' Fortnite.

Valkyrae reacts to clips on her subbreddit

The 100 Thieves co-owner has many friends in the gaming and streaming space and it is quite evident that each of them, especially Sykkuno, holds a special place in her heart.

And this new clip solidifies the two friends' bond even further. In the YouTube video embedded below, Rae scrolls through the subreddit dedicated to her and her content when she comes across an interesting post.

The post featured two different clips merged together of both the content creators interacting in the Fortnite lobby. The first one included Sykkuno talking about the first time the two played the shooter title together, while the other one was an extract from their first Fortnite game together.

The first featured Rae as she was waiting for a third player to join them to play as a trio. It seemed as if finding a third player was taking longer than expected, so taking that into consideration, Sykkuno said:

"Oh yeah, definitely. You know, we'll just get a duo just like the gold old days. Remember when you first showed me this game?"

Valkyrae goes gaga over Sykkuno's voice

The Reddit post then transitioned into an older clip, wherein Sykkuno and Rae were seemingly playing Fortnite together for the first time.

The clip starts with the two exchanging greetings and Valkyrae being the energetic and joyous person she always is. Sykkuno then followed it up with a question related to the game and asked:

"Do you know how to change characters by the way?"

The YouTube streamer, listening to Sykkuno's voice from the older stream, was left awestruck and said:

"Sykkuno's voice was so uwu back then! So shy!"

YouTube streamer Valkyrae reacts to an old clip featuring Sykkuno (Image via YouTube)

In the clip, Rae then explains how the only way to change the character is by acquiring in-game skins. She also highlighted that Sykkuno should not hesitate to ask game related questions. The two further discussed that their aim for the day would be to win seven games.

But the 'Queen of YouTube' could not stop obsessing over Sykkuno's voice in the video. She was in complete admiration for his voice and stated:

"I miss baby Kuno! He was so, so sweet back then and now he's... he's still sweet but he's... he's unhinged. He's been corrupted."

Fans react to Rae's wholesome take on Sykkuno

Individuals in the comment section expressed their opinion on Rae's reaction. One fan appreciated Sykkuno's change, while a few others pointed out the irony in the streamer's reaction.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via YouTube)

A handful of fans agreed with what the YouTube streamer had to say about her friend.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via YouTube)

Valkyae and Sykkuno, as of earlier this year, are roommates with their other streamer friends, such as Miyoung, and their friendship is truly blossoming.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul