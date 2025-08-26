"I return to my meditations": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1146 (Tuesday, August 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 26, 2025, are out. As usual, the puzzles you have to solve today have a deep connection with League of Legends champions. A substantial knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1146th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I return to my meditations.&quot;Yuumi, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1146th edition (August 26, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 26, 2025, are:Classic: YuumiQuote: Lee SinAbility: Viktor; Bonus: W (Gravity Field)Emoji: UrgotSplash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls JhinThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 26, 2025, is Yuumi. The Quote puzzle refers to Lee Sin, one of the popular picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle points to Viktor's W ability, named Gravity Field, and the Emoji puzzle shows Urgot. Lastly, the Splash Art features Jhin's Shan Hai Scrolls skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaThe answers to the 1147th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 27, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes