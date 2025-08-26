  • home icon
"I return to my meditations": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1146 (Tuesday, August 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:43 GMT
Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 26, 2025, are out. As usual, the puzzles you have to solve today have a deep connection with League of Legends champions. A substantial knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to solve these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1146th edition of LoLdle is:

"I return to my meditations."

Yuumi, Lee Sin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1146th edition (August 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 26, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Yuumi
  • Quote: Lee Sin
  • Ability: Viktor; Bonus: W (Gravity Field)
  • Emoji: Urgot
  • Splash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 26, 2025, is Yuumi. The Quote puzzle refers to Lee Sin, one of the popular picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle points to Viktor's W ability, named Gravity Field, and the Emoji puzzle shows Urgot. Lastly, the Splash Art features Jhin's Shan Hai Scrolls skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, Rengar
  • LoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, Vi
  • LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, Sylas
  • LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, Milio
  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
  • LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, Wukong
  • LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, Galio
  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
The answers to the 1147th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 27, 2025.

