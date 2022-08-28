“I wanna see your hair” - LilyPichu and Janet react to Sykkuno’s new style

In a wholesome moment that took place recently, popular female streamers LilyPichu and Janet reacted to Thomas "Sykkuno's" new beanie style, much to the delight of the viewers. During the August 27, 2022, collaborative broadcast, viewers and fellow streamers noticed a big difference in Thomas' usual style, leading to him revealing the reason behind the epic change.

Sykkuno, LilyPichu, Wendy, and Janet were recently streaming together when Janet first noticed that Thomas had a beanie on his head. Since it differed significantly from his usual style, Janet was more curious to see his fresh new haircut.

Prodding Thomas to remove the beanie, LilyPichu repeatedly exclaimed:

"I wanna see your hair!"

Janet, Wendy, and LilyPichu compliment Sykkuno for his new beanie look during livestream

Before coming up on the stream, Sykkuno revealed that he was looking for a hat and that's why he was a bit late to join the broadcast.

As Janet and LilyPichu kept nudging Thomas with questions regarding his hair and if something was wrong with his new haircut, the Among Us star very innocently replied that his hair had been cut a bit shorter than his usual style and that's why he'll be streaming with a beanie on for the next couple of days. The YouTube Gaming star noted:

"It's not bad, it's just a little shorter than I am used to. I am gonna be honest. Leslie bought me this beanie long time ago, and I was like I'm never wearing a beanie, and well, I had, I had found it, and I'm using a gift from Leslie."

Soon after, Sykkuno opened his webcam and appeared on the live broadcast with a white beanie on his head, covering his entire hair as only a part of his eyebrows were visible. Janet took the look by surprise as she quickly complimented his beanie:

"Oh my god! Your beanie is so bright and white. Oh my god, I have never seen you wear a beanie. Sykkuno, this is such a different look."

Urging Thomas to wear more hats, she further added:

"I wanna see you wear more hats. I'm so curious, like what do you look like."

Wendy Luo, also known as Natsumiii, quickly took the opportunity and pointed out that Thomas should try out a baseball hat, something out of his comfort zone. As the compliments made the former Twitch powerhouse blush, he quickly diverted the attention off him.

Social media reacts to Thomas' beanie

The wholesome yet hilarious moment was clipped and shared on social media, eliciting many interesting responses from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has garnered thousands of views and comments within a few hours of making it public.

Judging by the comments, Janet, LilyPichu, and Wendy weren't the only ones gushing over Sykkuno's beanie as fans echoed the same sentiments. Some even poked fun at him.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Thomas "Sykkuno" is currently one of the most formidable names in content creation. Since gaining traction in 2020 with Among Us streams and collaborations with the famous YouTube Valkyrae, Thomas has cemented himself in the streaming landscape, garnering a massive following on his social media platform.

Before his ultimate switch to YouTube Gaming, the Among Us sensation had over 4 million followers on Twitch. At the time of writing, his YouTube channel had close to 2.88 million subscribers.

