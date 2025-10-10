  • home icon
  • "I will be the best": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1192 (Saturday, October 11, 2025)

"I will be the best": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1192 (Saturday, October 11, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:00 GMT
Workshop Shaco in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Workshop Shaco in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for October 11, 2025, are now out. The 1192nd iteration, like the earlier ones, has five interesting challenges. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the puzzles if they have a considerable idea of the League of Legends champions and their several elements.

The Quote puzzle in the 1192nd edition of LoLdle is:

"I will be the best."

Zyra, Wukong, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1192nd edition (October 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 11, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Zyra
  • Quote: Wukong
  • Ability: Elise; Bonus: R (Spider Form)
  • Emoji: Rell
  • Splash Art: Shaco; Bonus: Workshop Shaco

The Classic solution for LoLdle's October 11, 2025, edition is Zyra. The Quote puzzle has Wukong, a champion who is a great choice in the current Jungle meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle shows Elise's R ability, known as "Spider Form." Lastly, the Emoji one is tied to Rell, while the Splash Art includes Shaco's Workshop skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, Sion
  • LoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, Jayce
  • LoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, Shen
  • LoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Zyra
  • LoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, Veigar
  • LoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, Syndra
  • LoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, Lulu
  • LoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, Illaoi
  • LoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, Sivir
  • LoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, Urgot
  • LoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, Fiddlesticks
The answers to the 1193rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 12, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

comments icon

