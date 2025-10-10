"I will be the best": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1192 (Saturday, October 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 11, 2025, are now out. The 1192nd iteration, like the earlier ones, has five interesting challenges. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the puzzles if they have a considerable idea of the League of Legends champions and their several elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1192nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I will be the best.&quot;Zyra, Wukong, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1192nd edition (October 11, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 11, 2025, are:Classic: ZyraQuote: WukongAbility: Elise; Bonus: R (Spider Form)Emoji: RellSplash Art: Shaco; Bonus: Workshop ShacoThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 11, 2025, edition is Zyra. The Quote puzzle has Wukong, a champion who is a great choice in the current Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Elise's R ability, known as &quot;Spider Form.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji one is tied to Rell, while the Splash Art includes Shaco's Workshop skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksThe answers to the 1193rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 12, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?