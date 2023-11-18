Immortals of Aveum guide: How to start console free trial and PC demo

EA is offering a free trial for Immortals of Aveum, allowing new players to familiarize themselves with its gameplay and experience the latest update: The Echocollector. This update coincides with a 50% discount on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions and the release of a complimentary demo across all platforms, providing an ideal chance to explore the game's single-player mode.

Nevertheless, gamers are concerned about accessing the free trial of Immortals of Aveum. To initiate the demo on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, users must engage in specific activities. This article offers guidance on accessing the game's trial version on these platforms.

How to play Immortals of Aveum free trial on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation

Access the free trial on Xbox Series X/S (Image via EA)

Here are the steps to access the free trial on Xbox Series X/S:

Visit the Microsoft Store Page, wherein you will encounter three options: Buy, Choose Edition, and Get a Free Trial.

Choose the Get Free Trial option and proceed to complete the sign-in process by providing all the necessary details.

Once the Immortals of Aveum free trial appears on the screen, locate the Get option below.

Click on Get, wait for a few seconds, and a notification confirming the successful acquisition of the game's free trial will appear.

Now, on the game's store page, you will see the Install To Free Trial option.

Click on Install, and the game's trial version will be added to your library.

Here are the steps to access the free trial on PlayStation 5:

Access the free trial on PlayStation 5 (Image via EA)

First, head to the PlayStation store page, where you'll find choices like Free Trial and Purchase.

If you haven't logged in, provide the necessary information and complete the sign-in procedure.

Select Free Trial and then choose the Add to Library option.

Once added to the library, you can install the free trial of the game from there.

How to play Immortals of Aveum PC demo

Access the free trial on PC (Image via EA)

Here are the steps to access the free trial on PC:

Visit the game's official Steam page to access the free trial.

Complete the sign-in process on Steam.

After signing in, you'll be presented with pricing options and the Download Immortals of Aveum™ Demo choice.

Click on this option to obtain the game's demo version.

Install the demo and enjoy the game's free trial.

The Free Trial becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the PC Demo can be found on Steam starting at 9 am PST (5 pm UTC) on November 16, 2023.

The console and PC demo versions allow you to experience the first three chapters of Immortals of Aveum, spanning from the beginning of the game to the Yltheum Chapter. Notably, progress made in the demo will seamlessly transfer to the full game upon purchase for the respective platform.