Infinite Craft: How to make Nintendo 

As of now, Infinite Craft is only playable on the web, via the Neal. Fun website. But, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of references to other video game companies. After all, there are references to pretty much everything in this game. So, let's take a look at one of arguably the most famous game companies in the world - EA!

Just kidding, we're talking about Nintendo. Although EA's most likely in there somewhere, too.

How to make Nintendo in Infinite Craft

Take a look at what you have unlocked so far in Infinite Craft. If you already have discovered Computer and Japan, congratulations. You're one step away from unlocking Nintendo. If you don't have both of those, well, that's what we're here for.

Let's start with Computer:

Mix Earth and Wind to get Dust. Combine that with Earth to make Planet. Planet and Fire combined makes Sun. Combine Fire with that to unlock Solar. Now, mix Solar with Planet and you have, of course, System. Finally, combine System with Fire, and you have Computer.

Now, we just need to make Japan. So, what are we waiting for? Let's do that.

Combine two Fires together to make Volcano. Combine two Waters to get Lake. Mix those two together and you have Island. Two Islands mixed gives you Continent. Combine Earth with Earth to make Mountain. Continent combined with Mountain makes Asia. Finally, Asia combined with Island gives you Japan.

All that's left is to combine Japan with Computer and you have Nintendo.

Other Infinite Crafts recipes that use Nintendo

Nintendo in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

Now that you have Nintendo, you can start throwing other objects against it to see what comes out. Here's a handful of unlocks to get you started.

Combine Nintendo with....

with.... Water to get Wii .

to get . Plane to make PilotWings .

to make . Earth to make Mario.

to make Steam to make Switch.

to make Lake to get Pokemon.

to get Dust to get Dustin (whoever that is.)

to get (whoever that is.) Treasure to make Zelda.

to make Jungle to make Donkey Kong .

to make . Pirate to get Captain N.

to get Vampire to make Castlevania.

Nintendo has so many classic games, characters, and franchises that you could spend hours combining elements to make them all. These are just some of the ones we managed to come up with, but we'd love to see yours. Share your creations with us in the comments section!