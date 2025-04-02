Inzoi: How to access the photo mode

Inzoi is an ambitious new life simulator where players can create digital avatars called Zois and design them to their heart's content. The game's development team wanted to give the player base a new experience by taking things that worked from previous titles under the same genre and improving them while adding a plethora of new features for character creation.

This article covers everything you should know about Inzoi's photo mode and what you can do with it.

Accessing the in-game photo mode of Inzoi

Taking a good picture is essential in the life of a Zoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Inzoi's photo mode is a great way to showcase your creativity in designing your Zoi down to the most minute detail. It also allows you to take a quick photo and share it with the rest of the world.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to accessing the in-game photo mode:

Enter the game. In the character creation (Create a Zoi) screen, click on the camera button located above the toolbar.

located above the toolbar. Find the best angle and take your photo.

There is no keyboard shortcut for this feature. However, there is no telling what else Inzoi Studio will add once the title's early access phase has run its course.

Customization options in the photo mode

If you aren't satisfied with how your Zoi looks in the frame, you can still customize what you see before taking a photo. This includes adjusting your Zoi's positioning or posture and even facial expressions.

The photo mode can help boost your Zoi's popularity and confidence (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Once you're out in the world, you have a few options for taking a picture:

Landscape Mode

Selfie Mode

Portrait Mode

The camera will immediately open to Portrait Mode by default, but you can mess with the settings and tweak things to your liking.

You can adjust the depth of field and field of view however you like. The background can be removed entirely, and you have more authority over what is captured on the screen.

Once you've taken enough photos, you can access them in your device's library and even share them using the in-game program, Canvas.

Inzoi is in the early access phase. It is available on PC via Steam and cloud streaming through GeForce Now.

