Is 007 First Light connected with the James Bond movies? Game timeline and more explained

Yes, 007 First Light is directly connected to the James Bond movies and novels. This title is a special treat for James Bond fans, as it’s directly linked to the film franchise that follows the original narrative inspired by Ian Fleming’s novels and stories.
Players in this title assume the role of James Bond, a Royal Navy officer recruited by MI6. Throughout the game, they complete various missions involving espionage, engaging with enemies, and car chases to ultimately prove James Bond is worthy of the “00” status agent.
Read on to learn more about the new James Bond game's timeline.
007 First Light - New James Bond game timeline explained
This new action-adventure game follows the original James Bond narrative, inspired by Ian Fleming's work and the film franchise. The gameplay explores Bond’s early days journey when he was around the age of 26, newly recruited as an agent in MI6.
The game is set somewhat around the year 1946, when Bond, with his energetic aura, is gaining experience as a spy. Much like in Hitman, players take on the titular role, experiencing espionage while killing enemies across multi-stage missions. The game features various spy gadgets, including Bond's watch, which can be used to gather information.
The title also showcases several cinematic sequences on different missions and features some of the iconic dialogues associated with the franchise. Interestingly, players can also drive some iconic cars, including a green Jaguar and a vintage Aston Martin, the iconic James Bond car, during a chase mission.
Similar to Bond’s movie, players will be surrounded by gorgeous mountain scenery and engage in different high-stakes action. Overall, the game promises to deliver an authentic James Bond movie experience. Fans can pre-order the game now to earn 24 hours of early access and a free deluxe edition upgrade.
This also includes various rewards, such as four exclusive outfits (James Bond), a weapon skin, and a Gleaming pack. That said, the game is set to release on March 27, 2026, across multiple platforms.
