Is 007 First Light connected with the James Bond movies? Game timeline and more explained

Yes, 007 First Light is directly connected to the James Bond movies and novels. This title is a special treat for James Bond fans, as it’s directly linked to the film franchise that follows the original narrative inspired by Ian Fleming’s novels and stories.

Ad

Players in this title assume the role of James Bond, a Royal Navy officer recruited by MI6. Throughout the game, they complete various missions involving espionage, engaging with enemies, and car chases to ultimately prove James Bond is worthy of the “00” status agent.

Read on to learn more about the new James Bond game's timeline.

007 First Light - New James Bond game timeline explained

This new action-adventure game follows the original James Bond narrative, inspired by Ian Fleming's work and the film franchise. The gameplay explores Bond’s early days journey when he was around the age of 26, newly recruited as an agent in MI6.

Ad

Trending

Early mission of the new Bond game (Image via PlayStation || IO Interactive)

The game is set somewhat around the year 1946, when Bond, with his energetic aura, is gaining experience as a spy. Much like in Hitman, players take on the titular role, experiencing espionage while killing enemies across multi-stage missions. The game features various spy gadgets, including Bond's watch, which can be used to gather information.

Ad

Players can drive cars (Image via PlayStation || IO Interactive)

Read more: 007 First Light: Full cast and characters list

Ad

The title also showcases several cinematic sequences on different missions and features some of the iconic dialogues associated with the franchise. Interestingly, players can also drive some iconic cars, including a green Jaguar and a vintage Aston Martin, the iconic James Bond car, during a chase mission.

Bond engaged in a fight scene during a mission (Image via PlayStation || IO Interactive)

Similar to Bond’s movie, players will be surrounded by gorgeous mountain scenery and engage in different high-stakes action. Overall, the game promises to deliver an authentic James Bond movie experience. Fans can pre-order the game now to earn 24 hours of early access and a free deluxe edition upgrade.

Ad

Check out: Who is the voice actor of James Bond in 007 First Light?

This also includes various rewards, such as four exclusive outfits (James Bond), a weapon skin, and a Gleaming pack. That said, the game is set to release on March 27, 2026, across multiple platforms.

Check out the links below for more such guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.