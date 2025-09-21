Is Aiden Caldwell present in Dying Light: The Beast?

Dying Light: The Beast takes us back into Kyle Crane's life. However, fans may be wondering what happened to Aiden Caldwell at the end of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, released in 2022. Aiden Caldwell possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility, and even powers that set him apart from the rest. At the end of Dying Light 2, the character is still alive and running away to control his infection.

This article will reveal whether or not he is present in Dying Light: The Beast, as many fans speculate based on the title's story.

Note: This article contains major spoilers about the story of Dying Light: The Beast.

Aiden Caldwell and his role in Dying Light: The Beast

Aiden appears fully transformed (Image via Techland)

Yes, Aiden Caldwell is present in Dying Light: The Beast. In the previous game, he left the city because his transformations were happening more frequently. He was becoming a danger to everyone around him, forcing him to isolate himself.

He leaves the city with Hakon, Lawan, or by himself. Afterwards, in the trailers of Dying Light: The Beast, it was heavily implied that other enhanced and infected individuals apart from Kyle Crane also existed in the game.

Now that the game is out, it is evident that the Beast in Dying Light: The Beast is, in fact, Aiden Caldwell. He is first fully revealed in the quest "The Beast Within," where Kyle discovers him killing soldiers.

However, later on in the game, you fight and rescue him to take him to a safer location. Kyle gives him some of his own blood plasma to help him undo the Beast state. Once he is safe and back to normal, Aiden reveals his identity in the final quest, The Last Supper. He also tells the team that he and Spike were trying to rescue Kyle Crane from the Baron's facility.

It was then that even Aiden was captured and further experimented on. This is why players can notice a glimpse of him in the very early quest, Rise and Shine, when both Kyle Crane and Aiden Caldwell flee from the Baron's lab.

At the very end, the two characters attempt to exact their revenge by working together.

