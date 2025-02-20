Is Avowed a cross-platform compatible title?

Obsidian Entertainment's new RPG, Avowed, was released on multiple platforms on Feb 18, 2025, and is available through Xbox Game Pass for both PC and consoles. However, many players wondering whether the game is truly cross-platform play. The answer is somewhat nuanced, as Avowed supports cross-buy but not full cross-platform functionality. We break down what this means for players and how it affects where you can play Avowed.

Does Avowed support full cross-platform play?

Avowed uses cross-buy instead of cross-platform (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While Avowed allows players to switch between platforms using cross-buy, it does not have full cross-platform multiplayer or cross-progression between all stores. This means if you use Steam, you will not be able to carry over your game to Xbox or Battle.net.

What does cross-buy mean for Avowed?

Unlike the play anywhere feature, which primarily applies to Microsoft’s own ecosystem, Avowed introduces a cross-buy feature that extends beyond just Xbox and Windows Store purchases. If you buy Avowed on Xbox or Battle.net, you can play it on either platform without needing to buy a second copy.

Give specific attributes to your characters (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@ Bottom Tier)

Your Battle.net and Xbox accounts must be linked to utilize this feature. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can also access the game on both platforms by linking their accounts.

If you purchase the game via the Xbox App or Microsoft Store, the play anywhere feature ensures you can switch between PC and console versions seamlessly. Steam purchases are not included in this cross-buy offer, meaning if you bought Avowed on Steam, you will only have access through that platform.

How will cross-buy shape gaming's future?

While cross-buy for Avowed is a convenient step forward, some gamers argue it’s not as groundbreaking as Microsoft claims. The cross-buy system is still limited to Microsoft's ecosystem, meaning Steam and PlayStation users don’t benefit. Critics point out that Microsoft can implement this easily because it owns both Xbox and Battle.net, while platforms like Sony and Nintendo have no such shared storefronts.

This step builds on Microsoft’s earlier play anywhere program, introduced in 2016, which let players buy a game once and play it on PC and Xbox while carrying over saves and achievements.

The cross-buy feature in Avowed is a great addition, making it more flexible for players within the Xbox and Battle.net ecosystem. However, those hoping for full cross-platform support across all storefronts, including Steam, may be disappointed. Still, the inclusion of play anywhere and cross-buy makes Avowed more accessible to players across different devices.

