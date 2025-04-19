Is Blue Prince available on Nintendo Switch?

Blue Prince, unfortunately, is not available on the Nintendo Switch. This puzzle-solving mystery adventure title developed by Dogubomb is already being considered one of the best releases of this year so far. However, it can only be enjoyed on the latest generation of consoles, which is why one will not be able to enjoy the game on the Nintendo Switch.
Here are all the platforms on which one can play Blue Prince. We've also listed the hardware requirements to run Blue Prince on PC.
All available platforms for Blue Prince and PC requirements
Blue Prince is available on:
- PlayStation 5
- Windows
- Xbox Series X/S
- PC
Keeping in mind the quality of recent video games, to play Blue Prince on PC, you need 16 GB of RAM. The GPU must be an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580. However, if you want the best experience and the highest settings, a GTX 1080 or a RX 5700 is suggested.
Here are its minimum and recommended PC requirements:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits
- Processor: i5-2300/Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 6 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i5 4690K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia GeForce 1080 GTX /AMD RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 6 GB available space
What's Blue Prince about?
Blue Prince is a genre-defying experience, providing a mix of adventure, puzzles, and mystery. You are welcomed Mt. Holly, a mansion with shifting rooms. Just before you enter a room, you must make a decision to pave your journey in the game. Every room brings new challenges and secrets.
There is a catch, though. While you have the option of drafting rooms, it's uncertain whether these will stay the same, as the floor plan resets automatically.
