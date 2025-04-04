Is Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Commandos Origins is an upcoming real-time tactic-driven strategy title that will be released globally on April 9, 2025. The game will be available on almost all platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. Commandos Origins is already out for pre-orders and will be available in three editions: Standard Edition ($44.99), Deluxe Edition ($53.99), and Deluxe Edition & Classified Archives pack ($62.75).

Today, let's see if it makes sense to spend additional money to get the game's Deluxe Edition. However, before we get to the verdict, let's take a look at the contents offered in this edition.

Contents offered in Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe pack does not offer any extra playable content (Image via Kalypso Media)

The Deluxe Edition will offer the following items:

Legacy Skins

Digital Calendar

Original Soundtrack

Unique 3D-Print Template

In the third pack, Deluxe Edition & Classified Archives, you will get:

Digital lore book

While the Deluxe Edition does offer some interesting rewards, none of them are playable content. This is precisely why getting the Deluxe Edition might not be the right decision for most casual gamers.

If you are new to the genre of strategy and real-time tactics games, you should not get the Deluxe Edition. But for those who have always been a fan of triple-A and open-world titles, this game will most likely feel like a very huge difference. If you are a fan of such games and are looking to play the game for a long time, getting the Deluxe Edition of Commandos Origins will be worth it.

Even the third edition, which is just the Deluxe Edition and a digital lore book, doesn't seem like a wise option for most players.

