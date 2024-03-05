Is Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree coming to Xbox One?

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is the most hyped title of 2024. It is considered one of Bandai Namco's most substantial DLC releases. While fans are eager to dive in, some concerns exist regarding its platform availability, particularly among Xbox users.

Fans will be happy to know that the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will be available across all platforms, including Xbox One. This is good news for Xbox One users in terms of accessibility.

For further details regarding the platforms for the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, check out the information below.

Can you play Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree on Xbox One?

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is playable on Xbox One (Image via Bandai Namco)

Yes, the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will indeed be playable on Xbox One. This information comes directly from Bandai Namco's official website, stating that the DLC will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Concerns raised by Xbox One owners are completely understandable, considering many titles slated for release in 2024 are skipping previous-generation platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Recent apprehensions among fans regarding the availability of the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree on PlayStation 4 have also been addressed. Bandai Namco has confirmed that the DLC will be accessible across all platforms, except for Nintendo Switch users, ensuring players on multiple platforms are able to enjoy it.

Pre-orders for the DLC are currently available, and you can purchase the title either through the official Bandai Namco website or via your preferred platform's store. The release date for the Elden Ring DLC is set for June 21, 2024. Notably, despite being a DLC, it will be available in four different editions: Standard, Deluxe, Premium, and Collector's.

What are the contents available in different editions of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring DLC comes in four different editions (Image Via X/@ELDENRING)

Here are the following contents you will get in each edition:

Standard Edition:

Elden Ring’s Base Game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Deluxe Edition:

Elden Ring’s Base Game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Digital art book

The original soundtrack of the game

Shadow of the Erdtree original artbook and soundtrack

Premium Edition:

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Shadow of the Erdtree digital artbook

Shadow of the Erdtree original soundtrack

Collector’s Edition:

Elden Ring’s Base Game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Figure of Malenia: Blade of Miquella

Elden Ring's original soundtrack

Exclusive Steelbook of Elden Ring

Exclusive 40-page art book

Three Exclusive Art cards

A woven patch

Three exclusive stickers of in-game emblems

A poster representing a hero from the past

To learn more about the prices of each edition, you can visit either the official website of the game or the stores of your preferred platforms where you intend to make the purchase.

Check out other articles:

5 characters that should make a return in Elden Ring DLC || Is Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle worth buying?