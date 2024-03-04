5 characters that should make a return in Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring DLC is on its way, and the Tarnished are teeming with anticipation at the thought of all the new stuff that they will get to see. We already know that new weapons, bosses, and incantations will make their way into the game. Moreover, new NPC encounters will also be a part of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, which will be released on June 21st, 2024.

While there isn't much information on the returning characters from the original game, one can always make an educated guess, and that's what we've done. Let's look at five characters that should return in the Elden Ring DLC.

Here are 5 characters that should make a return in the Elden Ring DLC

1) Godwyn the Golden

Godwyn the Golden, one of the first demigods to grace the Lands Between, the offspring of Marika and Godfrey, is enshrouded in a ton of mystery. We know that the Black Knife Assassins killed him and that he played a major part in repelling the attack of the Ancient Dragons. However, apart from that, not much is known about this empyrean being.

Miquella is known to be amongst those who were trying to bring Godwyn to life. Now that the Elden Ring DLC will focus on Miquella, we might just see Godwyn make a return.

2) Melina

Melina has always been an extremely secretive character. Many people speculated that the game's release would give us more info on her. However, it has only made the character seem more mysterious, to say the least. For all we know, even Melina could be an empyrean.

She shares many similarities with Ranni, the child of Marika and Radagon. Both have one eye sealed and are the only two who mention Torrent during the game. There were a lot of questions left unanswered about Melina, and we hope that the Elden Ring DLC will mark her return and bring some answers along with her.

3) Marika

Marika is the being who started it all by sealing away destined death and establishing the Golden Order. For all the chaos she has caused in the Lands Between, there is still a lot about her that players have yet to learn. There is also the question about her true identity.

Some theories suggest that both Radagon and Marika are the same person. However, we have never received a definitive answer to this. Hopefully, the upcoming Elden Ring DLC will mark the return of Marika and undo the cloak of mystery that surrounds her real identity.

4) The Outer Gods

The Outer Gods are the ones who guide the Two Fingers. It is their will that the Fingers try to convey to the people. In one way or another, these mysterious gods are at the center of everything that happens before and during Elden Ring's story. However, the game has never gone in depth about the origins or actual motives of the Outer Gods.

Now that the Elden Ring DLC is on its way, we desperately hope that they will make an appearance. If not, the game should at least touch upon this topic and provide more lore.

5) Malenia

Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is the Goddess of Rot. Both Miquella and Malenia were the offspring of Radagon and Marika. However, unlike the other demigods, these two were afflicted at birth. Miquella is afflicted with eternal youth, while his twin sister Malenia is afflicted with Scarlet Rot.

Since the Elden Ring DLC follows the story of Miquella, we can expect Malenia to play a role as well. We fought her, and it was not an enjoyable experience. Now, we hope that she makes it to the DLC; hopefully, she won't be a boss encounter this time around.

