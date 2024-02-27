Miquella, the Unalloyed, is a powerful Empyrean Demigod who is a child of Marika and Radagon. He and his sister, Malenia, inhabit the fabled Haligtree, of which Miquella is the ruler. Of all the Demigods that inhabit the Lands Between, Malenia and her brother are the most feared, and for good reason.

The events of Elden Ring are set centuries after The Shattering. The world you enter as the Tarnished is a complete ruin, and the people who inhabit it are husks of their former selves. The Tarnished must retrieve the broken Runes of the Elden Ring from their respective Shardbearers by slaying them in mortal combat.

The lore of Elden Ring is scattered, and it is up to the player to find the pieces to the puzzle. While it can be hard to follow, the lore is one of the best parts of the game and the story can reach fantastical heights. This article will look at Miquella, the Unalloyed, an important part of the story and the main point of intrigue in the upcoming DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Who is Miquella in Elden Ring?

Miquella riding on Torrent through the Shadow Lands (image by FromSoftware)

Miquella, the Unalloyed, and his sister Malenia are two of the most powerful Demigods in the Lands Between. While Malenia is shown as the strongest warrior in the land, her brother is known for his benevolence, but his nature is not what it seems on the surface.

The trailer gave us a ton of insight into who or what kind of Demigod he is. The opening lines of the trailer paint this picture perfectly -

"Pure and radiant, he wields love to shrive clean the hearts of men.... There is nothing more terrifying."

As of yet, we do not know who the speaker of this line is, but you can notice the fear in his voice. Learning from item descriptions found in the base game, The Empyrean's followers have pledged their undying love for him, and we get to see this dedication while fighting some of them at his fabled Haligtree.

Exploring Miquella's backstory

Malenia, blade of Miquella (image by FromSoftware)

While Malenia is afflicted with the world-ending Scarlett Rot, Miquella has been cursed with eternal youth. He is depicted as a small child with locks of golden hair, much like his mother, Marika. Despite his small stature, he is described as cunning, ruthless, and extremely intelligent.

The Haligtree was built by the Empyrean himself to rival the great Erdtree. He wished to cure himself and his sister of their afflictions, but fate had other plans. The Shattering brought forth untold chaos to the Lands Between, and the two siblings would never see each other again.

Malenia rode south with her gigantic host of Cleanrot Knights to the lands of Caelid, where General Radahn awaited her. Malenia and Radahn would prove to be each others' equal, and the stalemate was only broken when Malenia unleashed the Scarlet Rot on Radahn and the rest of Caelid.

Miquella, wishing to break free from his eternal youth, cocoons himself into the Haligtree, hoping to be born anew. Mohg, his Omen half-brother, kidnaps the Empyrean while he's in this vulnerable state and whisks him away as a prize. His whereabouts are unknown until the Tarnished stumbles upon the cocoon at the Lord of Blood's palace.

Miquella's powers and abilities

Malenia's helm was crafted by her brother (image by FromSoftware)

Miquella is known for commanding the hearts of his followers and his exceptional mind. He has a keen affinity for craftsmanship, and his work can be seen all throughout the Haligtree. The Empyrean is called the Unalloyed as he despises all Outer Gods and their infinite meddling within the Lands Between. One such Outer God inhabits his sister, and he wishes to free her of this curse.

The Empyrean uses Unalloyed Gold to ward off any potential influence an Outer God might have on an individual. The soldiers who patrol the roots and the brace of the Haligtree are adorned with this Unalloyed Gold and fight with a determined fervor. These soldiers are also prepared to sacrifice themselves in service to their lord.

The Unalloyed Empyrean's greatest invention is the Unalloyed Gold Needle used by Malenia. This needle keeps the Scarlet Rot at bay and keeps Malenia sane. She abandons her resolve and breaks this needle during her battle with Radahn, plunging Caelid into a rot-infested hellscape.

Shadow of the Erdtree releases on June 21, 2024, and fans will finally get to see the Empyrean's story unfold. For more information about Shadow of the Erdtree, check out the articles below.

How to preorder Elden Ring DLC | Does Shadow of the Erdtree take place after Elden Ring? | 5 ways to prepare for Elden Ring DLC | 5 new things showcased in Shadow of the Erdtree trailer | 5 things you might have missed in the gameplay trailer | 5 things Shadow of the Erdtree can learn from Bloodborne