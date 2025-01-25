Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to Xbox consoles? Possibilities explored

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was originally released in February 2024 as a PlayStation-exclusive title. Fortunately, after waiting for almost a year, the game has now been successfully ported to PC and is now available worldwide via Steam and the Epic Games Store. While the game is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC, it is still not available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Final Fantasy franchise has been a PlayStation-exclusive series for a while now. It wasn't till recent times that Sony decided to port some of its best titles to date to PC. However, despite FF7 Rebirth's release on PC, there is still no official confirmation if the title will be featured on Xbox or not. But there still is a ray of hope.

Both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and FF7 Remake might be launched on Xbox soon

FF7 Rebirth might get featured on Xbox consoles and even Nintendo Switch 2 soon (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix's producer Yoshinori Kitase sat for an exclusive interview with IGN Brazil back in December 2024. During this interview, he stated:

Trending

“While we are satisfied that we’re meeting a certain number of sales, with the current modernization state of games, we cannot be exclusive to a single platform. I think we need to [be able to] offer the game to as many players as we can.”

Apart from this, popular Xbox insider and YouTuber NateTheHate posted a video on his YouTube channel a few days back, where he suggested that both FF7 Rebirth and FF 7 Remake might get released on Xbox consoles soon. He also stated that these games will also be featured on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2:

"I can confirm that Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be coming to Xbox. Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released in 2025. Rebirth will follow in 2026. These games will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2"

At the moment, nothing can be said for sure about FF7's potential release on Xbox consoles. For now, you can enjoy the game on PS5 and PC only.

For more such guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Read our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.