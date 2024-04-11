Is House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

House Flipper 2 is quickly becoming a favorite among the fans of the genre. After the long-awaited release on consoles, many fans are dreaming of playing the game on the go with their Nintendo Switch. So if you are also wondering if House Flipper 2 is on Nintendo Switch? Then this article could help you.

House Flipper 2 was initially released exclusively on PC on December 14, 2023. After the PC release, the developers had planned to push on the consoles. While they had planned to release the console port in March 2024, the date was pushed back to April 10 due to an unexpectedly lengthy certification process. And unfortunately, House Flipper 2 is currently not available on the Nintendo Switch.

House Flipper 2 yet to receive Nintendo Switch port

On April 10, 2024, the developers at Frozen District released House Flipper 2's console port, but it only included the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S versions. So far, there have been no official announcements or news about a Nintendo Switch release.

Nevertheless, there is still a chance that House Flipper 2 will eventually come to the Nintendo Switch. Back in December 2023, an online leaker revealed that House Flipper 2 had been officially rated by the ESRB for the handheld. Many fans believe that this can be taken as a confirmation for a future Nintendo Switch release of House Flipper 2.

Expand Tweet

But such a port can also come with some backdraws. House Flipper 2 is a game that is designed for playing with a keyboard and mouse. While the console release has introduced optimized input schemes for the controllers, there are some concerns that it may be a hassle to use on the handheld.

Another issue that a Nintendo Switch version of the game could have is the hardware limitations. The device has a very outdated chipset and weak graphic processing power. Due to this, the port may not be able to capture the game's minute details. This could be damaging to the experience because when you clean stains from some homes in House Flipper 2, the outcome's rendering is absolutely beautiful.

Can I play House Flipper 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

Is the game available on older consoles? (Image via Frozen District)

No, you can’t play House Flipper 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. After the April 10, 2024 console release, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, if you want to experience the house-cleaning fun on your previous-gen consoles, you can get the original House Flipper (House Flipper 1) on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

House Flipper 2 is also not available on any subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. However, there are some speculations that the title will be soon released on either of these paid services.

Check out more articles on House Flipper 2:

House Flipper 2 review: A flippin' good time || 5 easy steps to renovating a home in House Flipper 2 || House Flipper 2: All Flipper Tools and how to unlock them